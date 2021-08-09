https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brian-kemp-runs-away-from-voter-demanding-forensic-audit/

Posted by Kane on August 9, 2021

Kemp claims he can’t order an Audit and then walks away.

Kemp was also booed mercilessly on the stage at county fair in Rome.

