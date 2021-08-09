GA Governor Brian Kemp says he can’t call for a #forensicaudit.

HE IS WRONG.

Congresswoman @mtgreenee disagrees.

State Senators @burtjonesforga & @BeachforGA say it’s the only way to get it done.

The Gov doesn’t want to talk about it or be bothered about this. Why Governor? pic.twitter.com/XbQaW3u9rw

— Women for America First 🇺🇸 (@america1stwomen) August 8, 2021