GA Governor Brian Kemp says he can’t call for a #forensicaudit.
HE IS WRONG.
Congresswoman @mtgreenee disagrees.
State Senators @burtjonesforga & @BeachforGA say it’s the only way to get it done.
The Gov doesn’t want to talk about it or be bothered about this. Why Governor? pic.twitter.com/XbQaW3u9rw
— Women for America First 🇺🇸 (@america1stwomen) August 8, 2021
Kemp claims he can’t order an Audit and then walks away.
Kemp was also booed mercilessly on the stage at county fair in Rome.
I have yet to attend a Brian Kemp speech where he hasn’t been BOO’ed off the stage.
He’s the Governor. pic.twitter.com/OHNa5Rf5Ty
— Chandler Crump (@realCCrump) August 7, 2021