MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski on Monday sounded off on the “death cult figures” in the GOP fighting vaccine mandates in the name of personal liberty or pushing incorrect information regarding vaccines.

Brzezinski highlighted how the “crazed politicians” on the right like Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-TX) who have pushed back against lockdowns and heavy restrictions.

“[T]hese same ghoulish death cult figures are fighting vaccines, local control over school safety, and the right for businesses to protect their workers and customers,” Brzezinski declared. “Fed by disinformation from Facebook and crazed politicians — crazed — 70% of Americans who tell pollsters they will not get the vaccine support Republicans.”

According to Brzezinski, DeSantis “owns” the recent surge in cases in Florida because he is “more interested in playing politics than saving lives.”

“We have a governor more interested in playing politics than saving lives — the DeSantis variant,” she lamented. “That’s why one in four new COVID cases are coming out of Florida, And why many of their emergency rooms are once again jam-packed, and the state is weeks away from yet another full-blown medical crisis. Are you kidding me? This is completely preventable. And the governor of Florida owns this one.”

“The most tragic part of this story is that almost all of these hospitalizations and deaths would have and could have been avoided if misguided Americans had not followed the crazed teachings of a growing death cult and instead just followed the advice of their family doctor. It’s pretty, and they won’t do it. That’s death cult material,” Brzezinski concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

