Obama and his friends are super sophisticated and smart so OF COURSE it was ok for hundreds of them to party during a pandemic.

Inside a tent.

Just not you redneck, unwashed, ignorant PLEBS.

Psh.

You have to be SOPHISTICATED.

At least that’s what The New York Times Annie Karni thinks …

Not to worry, they were super sophisticated and vaccinated.

Heh.

Who THINKS like that?!

Glenn Greenwald put together a fairly exceptional thread on the hypocrisy and outright snobbery of the Left and their media lapdogs:

See, if you’re SOPHISTICATED the vaccine actually protects you from catching or spreading COVID.

Duh.

WHEEEEEEE!

It’s good to be sophisticated and stuff.

Now now, those bikers aren’t as SOPHISTICATED as Obama and his fancy, Hollywood, elitist friends.

Obama could do no wrong before, and he can still do no wrong now.

Media love him.

And that’s that.

Partying inside tents with hundreds of people is NOT being outside.

But hey, they tried.

YOU MUST STOP DRIVING NORMAL CARS … DON’T LOOK AT ME IN MY PRIVATE JET. – Kerry

And they wonder why none of us take any of them seriously.

***

