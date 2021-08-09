https://www.theepochtimes.com/canada-allows-non-essential-travel-for-fully-vaccinated-americans_3940227.html

The Canadian government on Monday lifted restrictions on fully vaccinated Americans who want to cross the border for non-essential travel in the country.

American citizens and permanent residents who are currently residing in the United States have to provide “proof of vaccination” documentation in English or French and a negative CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus test result that is no more than 72 hours old or a previous positive test result that was taken between 14 and 180 days before departure to get access to cross the border, the Public Health Agency said.

U.S. travelers are also required to have been fully vaccinated with a government-approved COVID-19 vaccine for at least 14 days before making the trip.

Canada considers “fully vaccinated” as having received the full series of a COVID-19 vaccine that has been approved by the government. Currently, the required vaccines in the country are manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Covishield, and Johnson & Johnson.

Lastly, travelers are also required to use the ArriveCAN app or online web portal to upload their vaccination and test result details.

In a news release issued on July 19, officials said that effective on Aug. 9, international flights carrying passengers will be permitted to land at nine Canadian airports:

Edmonton International Airport

Montréal-Trudeau International Airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport

Calgary International Airport

Vancouver International Airport

Halifax Stanfield International Airport

Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport

Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport

Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport

Americans who have been fully vaccinated may also enter Canada at a number of land border crossings.

A car heads into the United States from Canada at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash., on June 8, 2021. (Elaine Thompson/AP Photo)

Even though travelers have to register, the Canada Border Services Agency won’t say how many people they are expecting to enter Canada for the reopening. But travelers should plan for the possibility of additional processing time at the border.

“CBSA will not compromise the health and safety of Canadians for the sake of border wait times,” agency spokeswoman Rebecca Purdy said in a statement.

As far as returning to the United States from Canada, U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Jason Givens said there’s no requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

“CBP officers have been processing essential travel throughout the pandemic and remain ready and able to process American citizens and permanent residents returning from Canada,” Givens told The Associated Press by email.

U.S. officials have announced that they will extend its closure to all Canadians making non-essential trips until at least Aug. 21, which also applies to the Mexican border. The U.S.-Canada border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

From NTD News

Lorenz Duchamps

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

