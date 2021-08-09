https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/09/catching-on-media-talking-points-on-border-surge-covid-19-have-been-sent/

Imagine for a moment that the surge of people illegally crossing the border into the U.S. with many testing positive for Covid-19 was instead a moving Trump rally. What would the media headlines be? Certainly not like this:

The talking points have obviously been sent.

It couldn’t be more obvious what’s going on:

Make sure your Covid superspreader scorecard is up to date:

Yep, we caught on long ago!

The media spin can also be viewed to be a big backfire on the usual mandates:

Or maybe somehow the virus knows not to spread to others as long as that person is in the country illegally.

