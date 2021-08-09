https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/09/catching-on-media-talking-points-on-border-surge-covid-19-have-been-sent/

Imagine for a moment that the surge of people illegally crossing the border into the U.S. with many testing positive for Covid-19 was instead a moving Trump rally. What would the media headlines be? Certainly not like this:

President Biden has a border crisis on his hands – no doubt. But conservatives are capitalizing on it by demonizing immigrants as diseased spreaders of covid – with no facts to back that up. #RollTheTape pic.twitter.com/nmUsbdM5i9 — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 9, 2021

The talking points have obviously been sent.

Public health experts say there’s *no* evidence that migrants are driving the surge in coronavirus cases, as conservatives, like the governors of Florida and Texas, have been claiming. https://t.co/Igi7ZMH0X8 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 9, 2021

It couldn’t be more obvious what’s going on:

Look, I’m thrilled about public health experts tossing their credibility off a cliff every day. They might just go far enough to make the normies realize what’s happening one of these days https://t.co/fw8vWapYDt — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 9, 2021

Make sure your Covid superspreader scorecard is up to date:

To recap Covid doesn’t exist:

•at BLM riots

•Obama’s bday bash

•illegals crossing border Covid DOES exist:

•at church

•in schools

•in gyms Catching on? https://t.co/wLOwFcRNMX — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) August 9, 2021

Yep, we caught on long ago!

The Canadian border is completely closed except for essential travel. There’s all sorts of hoops one must jump through for those traveling from the USA into Canada. This is to protect the public health for those living in Canada. To stop the spread of COVID-19. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 9, 2021

However, if you point out that the U.S. southern border is open, and that migrants who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being relocated to various locations in America, you are accuse of being a Nazi. pic.twitter.com/tPcmHrq8ri — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 9, 2021

The media spin can also be viewed to be a big backfire on the usual mandates:

Don’t look now, but public health experts just debunked any claims that we need lockdowns or mask mandates. https://t.co/mPmF7vBRCk pic.twitter.com/Tm25jwIRls — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 9, 2021

Or maybe somehow the virus knows not to spread to others as long as that person is in the country illegally.

Do you hear yourself?! Do you hear how your network talks about “The UNVACCINATED?!” Projection much? There are legit reports from the border of people coming here sick; it’s not “guesswork.” But when you refer to people like me with a disgusted smear? That is. — Insomnochick, “cult” of individualism (and irony) (@insomnochick) August 9, 2021

Bless your heart, Brianna – but I was told to trust the science, follow the science. The science says that large group gatherings are super spreader concerns. Unless, of course it’s a peaceful protest. — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) August 9, 2021

But the gathering at Sturgis is automatically assumed to be a super-spreader? Media at its best. https://t.co/rcigI2eA4U — Ruth Peterson (@RuthAPeterson) August 9, 2021

