https://hannity.com/media-room/chicago-carnage-police-confirm-13-killed-86-people-shot-last-weekend/

Officials in Chicago are reporting at least 13 people were killed -including one police officer- and 86 shot during a violent weekend that included a series of shootings across the nation’s third largest city.

Beginning Friday night and ending Sunday evening there were 54 separate shooting incidents in the Windy City.

“Chicago police officer Ella French, 29, was killed and another officer was critically wounded Saturday during an exchange of gunfire with at least one suspect at a traffic stop in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side,” reports Fox News.

“Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said a male passenger opened fire on police, and the officers returned fire,” writes Fox. “The second officer, a male who’s worked for the department for the past six years, remained hospitalized in critical condition.”

“The death of 29-year-old Ella French was the first fatal shooting of a Chicago officer in the line of duty since 2018 and the first female officer fatally shot on the job in 33 years,” adds news outlet KTLA.

Today is an official day of mourning for the city. We lost a young officer. I offer my condolences to her mother, brother, family and friends. Please keep this officer, the officer in the hospital and CPD in your prayers. — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 8, 2021

The death of 29-year-old Ella French was the first fatal shooting of a Chicago officer in the line of duty since 2018 and the first female officer fatally shot on the job in 33 years https://t.co/90rWEfX169 — KTLA (@KTLA) August 9, 2021

Brother of slain Chicago police officer speaks out after deadly shooting: ‘God took the wrong kid’https://t.co/YzxQQTBSRa — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 9, 2021

NEW: Third suspect captured in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer and the wounding of another the night before. https://t.co/husKHCPd0W — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) August 8, 2021

“Our officers need this city to pray for their strength, to pray for peace that they are comforted, that their families are comforted,” Police Dept. Supt. David Brown said Sunday during a news conference at CPD headquarters.

Read the full report here.

ALCOHOL CURFEW: Chicago Mayor Imposes Curfew for Liquor Stores After Spike in Violence posted by Hannity Staff – 4.09.20 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is imposing a liquor store curfew across her city Thursday evening after late-night violence distracted police officers during the Coronavirus pandemic. “After Tuesday night’s violence that left seven people dead and 14 injured, and the inability for some to follow the stay at home order, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has placed a 9:00 p.m. liquor purchasing curfew starting Thursday,” reports CBS Chicago. “Effective April 9, we are placing a 9:00 pm curfew on liquor sales in Chicago. A liquor curfew will remain in place during Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order,” Lightfoot said. “These actions place additional and unnecessary burden on our hospitals and ICU units. Violence of any kind is never acceptable but the fact that this is especially urgent now as our ability to protect all Chicagoans is being stretched to the breaking point. We cannot allow that to happen and we will not allow that to happen,” Lightfoot added. Read the full report at CBS Chicago. ANTI-ICE: Backlash Builds After Children ‘SMASH’ Piñata Dressed as ICE Agent at Chicago Block Party posted by Hannity Staff – 7.24.19 A community block party in Chicago is under fire after footage emerged of children attacking a piñata shaped as a federal ICE agent; sparking widespread complaints from members of the law enforcement community. “The event was organized by a chamber of commerce comprised of over 25 East Side businesses. A representative said they never would have imaged their event would cause commotion,” reports CBS Chicago. “But one the people behind the group that brought the piñata said they were banking on making a statement during East Side Community Day in Chicago.” “Some parents were holding their kids to hit the piñata,” said Anthony Martinez of local activist group Los Brown Berets. “We’re just making a statement… Taking children from their parents, separating them.” Chicago’s progressive Mayor Lori Lightfoot confirmed this week that her city will not comply with any future immigration raids; blocking ICE agents from accessing the police department’s vast databases. “Chicago is and will always be a welcoming city that will never tolerate ICE tearing our families apart,” said Lightfoot at a press conference Wednesday. “The Chicago Police Department will not cooperate with ICE. That means that they will not team up with ICE to detain any resident. We’ve also cut off access from ICE to any CPD databases and that will remain permanent,” she added. CHICAGO BUSINESS LEADERS ON PROTECTING IMMIGRANT COMMUNITIES: The Mayor joins Chicago business leaders to discuss support and protection of immigrant communities. Watch and share: https://t.co/maUfV9Z5qu — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 10, 2019 Lightfoot joins fellow Democrats in their latest attempt to block the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration across the country. Read the full report at CBS Chicago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

