Chinese universities are drastically outpacing the United States in the education of technology experts.

A recent report from Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology says that China’s science, technology, engineering, and mathematics programs produce a higher quality and quantity of graduates than their American equivalents.

The report reads:

Based on current enrollment patterns, we project that by 2025 Chinese universities will produce more than 77,000 STEM PhD graduates per year compared to approximately 40,000 in the United States. If international students are excluded from the U.S. count, Chinese STEM PhD graduates would outnumber their U.S. counterparts more than three-to-one. Our findings also suggest the quality of doctoral education in China has risen in recent years, and that much of China’s current PhD growth comes from high-quality universities… While it is possible that the growing supply of STEM PhDs in China exceeds current labor market demand, the quality and quantity of a country’s doctoral graduates is an important indicator of its future competitiveness, and China’s capacity to produce skilled PhD-level STEM experts appears to be growing rapidly.

The report emerges as the Chinese Communist Party signals its intentions to become the world’s premier superpower.

In July, a state-controlled media outlet published a three-stage plan demonstrating a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The first stage would use ballistic missiles to destroy airports, early warning radar, anti-aircraft weapons, and command centers. The second stage would take down military assets and key road junctions, and the third would entail an amphibious invasion.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently declared that Beijing would seek to quash attempts toward “Taiwan independence.”

“Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China’s complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the Communist Party of China,” Xi said. “We must take resolute action to utterly defeat any attempt toward ‘Taiwan independence,’ and work together to create a bright future for national rejuvenation. No one should underestimate the resolve, the will, and the ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Last year, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe announced in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that China is seeking to develop biologically enhanced soldiers.

According to Ratcliffe, American intelligence assets know that “China has even conducted human testing on members of the People’s Liberation Army in hope of developing soldiers with biologically enhanced capabilities.”

“The intelligence is clear: Beijing intends to dominate the U.S. and the rest of the planet economically, militarily, and technologically,” explained Ratcliffe. “Many of China’s major public initiatives and prominent companies offer only a layer of camouflage to the activities of the Chinese Communist Party.”

