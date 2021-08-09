https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/clint-eastwood-endorses-larry-elder-california-recall-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Legendary actor Clint Eastwood endorsed Larry Elder for California governor in the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom, the gubernatorial candidate tweeted on Tuesday.

The conservative talk show host tweeted, “Clint Eastwood just contacted me with a message of his support. A shout out to Mr. Eastwood. You made my day.”

