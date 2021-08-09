https://www.theblaze.com/news/fox-brianna-keilar-covid-spike

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar was lambasted online for blaming the spike in the coronavirus infections on “Republican FOX viewers” who she said were disproportionately unvaccinated.

Keilar made the comments on her CNN show and posted them to her Twitter account.

“President Biden has a border crisis on his hands — no doubt. But conservatives are capitalizing on it by demonizing immigrants as diseased spreaders of covid — with no facts to back that up,” Keilar tweeted.

When challenged on Twitter, she fired off the accusation against Fox News viewers without any citation.

“Unvaccinated Americans, disproportionately Republican Fox viewers, are fueling the surge, not migrants who are near 100 percent tested and quarantined if positive,” Keilar responded. “Why not talk about the border crisis without dabbling in BS and racist tropes about immigrants.”

Many on social media took her to task for making overly broad generalizations that are not supported by even a passing acquaintance with cable news ratings.

“When making your silly statements unsupported by evidence, be careful not to mention that vaccination rates for black and Hispanic communities are lower than that of their white counterparts,” replied Dana Loesch with a link to back up her claim.

“Where did you get the idea that a disproportionate number of unvaccinated Americans are ‘Republican Fox viewers’? That isn’t even possible given FNC’s viewership numbers,” responded another critic.

“Oh yikes. She thinks there are more Fox News viewers then there are Black and Hispanic Americans (and white Americans) who don’t watch cable news regularly,” replied former CNN producer Steve Krakeur. “Twitter is really a tremendous service for viewers, because you get to see who the people on TV really are.”

Others pointed out reports documenting how some illegal aliens were not being sufficiently tested for the coronavirus, while others were being released into the U.S. despite testing positively for the virus.

Experts have called for renewed social distancing restrictions after seeing a spike in the coronavirus infections from the Delta variant, especially in states with very low vaccination rates like Georgia, Louisiana, and Texas. Republican political leaders in those states have resisted those calls.

