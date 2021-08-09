https://thehill.com/policy/technology/567046-cryptocurrency-amendment-blocked-in-senate

A bipartisan amendment to redefine who would be subject to new cryptocurrency regulation requirements under the Senate infrastructure bill was blocked Monday after Sen. Richard ShelbyRichard Craig ShelbyGOP senator vows to slow-walk T infrastructure bill, sparking standoff The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Infrastructure bill poised for Senate weekend vote On The Money: Trump asks court to block release of tax returns to Congress | Private sector adds 330K jobs in July, well short of expectations MORE (R-Ala.) tried to attach his untreated proposal to boost military spending by $50 billion.

Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal Sasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote MORE (R-Pa.) put forward the amendment, which is co-sponsored by Sens. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerThe Senate should support innovation and pass the Lummis-Wyden-Toomey amendment The “compromise” crypto amendment is no compromise at all Hillicon Valley: Cryptocurrency clash complicate’s infrastructure bill’s path forward | FTC hits Facebook over ‘inaccurate’ explanation for banning researchers | Yelp to allow filtering for business requiring vaccination MORE (D-Va.), Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaSenate votes to end debate on T infrastructure bill McConnell urges Biden to withdraw embattled ATF nominee The “compromise” crypto amendment is no compromise at all MORE (D-Ariz.), Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanThe Senate should support innovation and pass the Lummis-Wyden-Toomey amendment Republicans renew intraparty battle over trillion-dollar spending The “compromise” crypto amendment is no compromise at all MORE (R-Ohio) and Cynthia Lummis Cynthia Marie LummisThe Senate should support innovation and pass the Lummis-Wyden-Toomey amendment The “compromise” crypto amendment is no compromise at all Hillicon Valley: Cryptocurrency clash complicate’s infrastructure bill’s path forward | FTC hits Facebook over ‘inaccurate’ explanation for banning researchers | Yelp to allow filtering for business requiring vaccination MORE (R-Wyo.) and supported by the Treasury Department, and tried to get it added to the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

But after Shelby requested to add his amendment to boost military spending to the bill, it was blocked by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersNow someone wants to slap a SPACE Tax on Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, et al Biden emboldens establishment Democrats with ballot box wins Senate braces for days-long infrastructure slog MORE (I-Vt.).

Sen. Tom Carper Thomas (Tom) Richard CarperKey Senate Republican praises infrastructure deal Biden’s bipartisan deal faces Senate gauntlet Top Democrat: ‘A lot of spin’ coming from White House on infrastructure MORE (D-Del.) introduced the amendment again, but it was blocked by Shelby after Carper objected to tacking on Shelby’s amendment.

Toomey expressed disgust that the amendment was stuck.

“Because there’s a difference of opinion on whether or not the senator from Alabama should get a vote on his amendment, because that is not agreed to, the body is refusing to take up an amendment that has broad bipartisan support, that we all know fixes something that badly needs to be fixed,” Toomey said on the Senate floor.

“This isn’t like a whim of the senator from Pennsylvania. There’s like nobody who disputes that there’s a problem here,” he added.

Toomey’s amendment would redefine “brokers” in the infrastructure bill in a way that aims to keep software developers and transaction validators from being subject to new reporting requirements laid out in the infrastructure bill.

Cryptocurrency industry leaders have argued that the existing definition of “broker” under the infrastructure bill would rope in software developers and so-called miners to be subject to the new reporting requirements, despite the fact that they may not have access to the data they would be asked to report.

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzRepublicans are the 21st-century Know-Nothing Party Republicans renew intraparty battle over trillion-dollar spending The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Infrastructure bill poised for Senate weekend vote MORE (R-Texas) fiercely pushed back on the original language, arguing that the “overly broad definition” would “block rapid innovation in cryptocurrencies” and “endanger the privacy” of Americans.

Cruz attempted to get approval for a separate amendment to strike the language regarding cryptocurrency requirements from the bill.

But Cruz objected to Shelby’s request to also add his defense amendment to the bill, leading Shelby to then block Cruz’s amendment

The compromise amendment put forward Monday followed a fierce debate last week over two competing amendments to redefine or carve out exemptions under the reporting requirements for cryptocurrency.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenSenate votes to end debate on T infrastructure bill GOP senator vows to slow-walk T infrastructure bill, sparking standoff The Senate should support innovation and pass the Lummis-Wyden-Toomey amendment MORE (D-Ore.) had put forward an alternative amendment with Toomey and Lummis, but it failed to get support from the Biden administration.

Wyden tweeted that the compromise amendment did not offer enough privacy and security protection but said it is “certainly better” than the language in the underlying bill.

If senators are unable to secure another vote on the amendment without objection from a single senator, the infrastructure bill will be put forward for a vote with the existing language that industry leaders and some lawmakers have criticized.

