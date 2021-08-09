https://www.dailywire.com/news/cuomo-accuser-comes-forward-in-sit-down-interview-says-he-sought-personal-sexual-satisfaction

Brittany Commisso, a former executive assistant to Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), has come forward publicly following the state attorney general’s report that concluded Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

During a “CBS This Morning” interview, Commisso, 32, rebuked a defense that Cuomo — who has denied wrongdoing — deployed during a press conference last week. The governor said he made these “gestures” with everyone, and there was nothing inappropriate about them.

“These were not hugs that he would give his mother or you know, his brother,” Commisso told “CBS This Morning” in an interview that aired Monday. “These were hugs with the intention of getting some personal sexual satisfaction out of. Then they started to be hugs with kisses on the cheek, and then there was at one point, and when he went to go kiss me on the cheek, he quickly turned his head, and kissed me on the lips.”

Commisso, known as “executive assistant #1” in the attorney general’s report, said that she didn’t say anything.

“People don’t understand that this is the governor of the state of New York. There are troopers that are outside of the mansion — they are not there to protect me — they are there to protect him,” she said. “I felt as though, if I did something to insult him, especially insult him in his own home, it wasn’t going to be him that was going to get fired or in trouble.”

“Maybe to him he thought this was normal, but to me and the other women that he did this too, it was not normal,” said Commisso.

Last week, Commisso filed a criminal complaint with the Albany Sheriff against Cuomo, who she says groped her breasts while she was at the governor’s mansion. She is one of a number of other women who alleged harassment at the hands of the governor.

According to the report, Commisso kept the groping incident to herself for about three months, vowing to take the secret to the “grave,” but told two colleagues about it after watching Cuomo deny that he sexually harassed anyone in a March 3 press conference. “He almost has this smirk, that he thinks that he’s untouchable. That was the tipping point,” she recalled.

One of them ended up reporting it.

Only hours before the “CBS This Morning” interview aired, Melissa DeRosa, top aide to Cuomo, resigned for her post.

DeRosa was also the person who requested the “full file” of Lindsay Boylan after she publicly accused Cuomo of being “one of the biggest abusers of all time,” according to the report.

On December 13, 2020, several days after Boylan’s public comments, Boylan accused Cuomo of sexually harassing her, and DeRosa played a role in deciding to release confidential files about Boylan to various media outlets in a purported effort to cast doubt on her credibility. She also helped draft and circulate an op-ed about Boylan, although it was never published.

Investigators, according to the report, found that that “the responses to Ms. Boylan’s public allegation of sexual harassment against the Governor constituted unlawful retaliation.”

