https://www.dailywire.com/news/cuomo-accusers-derosa-was-cuomos-enabler-in-chief

Women who accused Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct are now coming forward to speak out against his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, who resigned Sunday.

“Ms. DeRosa was Cuomo’s enabler-in-chief and is jumping ship only when she sees no other way to save herself,” Alyssa McGrath and Virginia Limmiatis, two of the women who Attorney General Letitia James reported were sexually harassed by Cuomo, said via their attorney Mariann Wang.

“Her resignation isn’t enough: she still refuses to take responsibility for her role in Cuomo’s unlawful conduct,” Wang said.

Karen Hinton was not one of the main women in James’ report but she previously claimed that Cuomo had inappropriately touched her in 2000.

Hinton told the New York Post over the phone, “She should have apologized, at the very least, for her own sanity as well as on behalf of the 11 women who’ve spoken out against the governor.”

“I think when you’re an enabler, to recover from that experience, you have to apologize and reckon with what you’ve done to move on.”

“She’s a communications expert, so I think it was written out from stress, from anxiety, from nerves, and she wanted to push away quickly, but she needs to come back and apologize and acknowledge what she went through,” Hinton said.

DeRosa stepped down on Sunday, following the attorney general’s report that she was allegedly involved in parts of the governor’s misconduct.

In a statement, DeRosa said, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers’ resilience, strength and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day. Personally, the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.”

As The Daily Wire reported, “DeRosa, 38, joined the Cuomo administration in 2013 as communications director, and over the years, rose to become ‘the most powerful appointed official in the state,’ reports The New York Times. She was also described by the Times as Cuomo’s ‘right-hand woman,’ as she was highly involved in helping to make Cuomo’s political priorities a reality.”

“According to the state attorney general’s report, DeRosa was the person who requested the ‘full file’ of accuser Lindsay Boylan after Boylan publicly accused Cuomo of being ‘one of the biggest abusers of all time.’ Later, on December 13, 2020, when Boylan accused Cuomo of sexually harassing her, DeRosa played a role in deciding to release confidential files about Boylan to various media outlets in a purported effort to cast doubt on her credibility,” The Daily Wire noted.

DeRosa was also reportedly involved in the governor’s nursing home scandal.

During a call last year, DeRosa told state Democrats that the Cuomo administration withheld the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths from the legislature because they were afraid that the information could be made into “political football.”

As the New York Post, which obtained audio of the call, reported at the time:

“He starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes,” DeRosa said. “He starts going after [New Jersey Gov. Phil] Murphy, starts going after [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom, starts going after [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer.” In addition to attacking Cuomo’s fellow Democratic governors, DeRosa said, Trump “directs the Department of Justice to do an investigation into us.” “And basically, we froze,” she told the lawmakers on the call.

Cuomo has denied the allegations made by the women.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

