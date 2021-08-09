https://cnsnews.com/blog/cnsnewscom-staff/brittany-commisso-alleges-andrew-cuomo-one-occasion-was-rubbing-my-butt

(Screen Capture)

(CNSNews.com) – Brittany Commisso, who worked as an executive assistant in the administration of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, described in an interview with CBS This Morning and the Albany Times Union two instances when she alleges Cuomo sexually harassed her at the New York state governor’s mansion.

Cuomo denies her allegations.

On one occasion, she says in the interview, Cuomo was “rubbing my butt.” On another occasion, she says, he “cupped my breast.”

The first time, she says, it was Dec. 31, 2019, and Cuomo suggested that they take a selfie.

“I then felt, while taking the selfie, his hand go down my back onto my butt, and he started rubbing it,” she said. “Not sliding it, not, you know, quickly brushing over—rubbing my butt.”

The second time was I November 2020.

“He walked over, shut the door so hard to the point where I thought, for sure, someone down stairs must think, they must think if they heard that: What is going on? Came back to me and that’s when he put his hand up my blouse and cupped my breast over my bra,” Commisso said.

“I exactly remember looking down, seeing his hand—which is a large hand—thinking to myself: Oh, my God! This is happening. It happened so quick,” Commisso said. “He didn’t say anything. When I stopped it, he just pulled away and walked away.”

Commisso’s allegations had been detailed in the report filed on Aug. 3 by New York Attorney General Letitia James. In that report, Commission is referred to as Executive Assistant #1. In her interview with CBS This Morning, conducted by Jericka Duncan, Commisso appeared on camera and spoke on the record.

On Aug. 3, Cuomo issued a videotaped statement denying the allegations reported in Attorney General Letitia James’s report.

“First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” Cuomo said. “I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that is not who I have ever been.”

As reported by the Washington Post on Sunday, Commisso has filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo.

“The woman who filed a criminal complaint against New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) last week alleging he engaged in illegal sexual conduct has come forward publicly,” the Post reported.

“Brittany Commisso was previously identified only as ‘Executive Assistant #1’ in a report released Tuesday by state Attorney General Letitia James (D) after a lengthy investigation into numerous sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo,” said the Post. “On Thursday, Commisso also filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office but had remained anonymous.”

“Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said Saturday that his office would conduct a ‘very comprehensive investigation’ into the criminal complaint filed against Cuomo, and he tried to keep the woman’s identity secret during a news conference,” the Washington Post reported.

“Apple also said his investigators would not be rushed or swayed by the high-profile nature of the case,” said the Post.

Here is a transcript of the part of Commisso’s interview with CBS This Morning where she describes her allegations:

Jericka Duncan: “She says Gov. Cuomo groped her twice, the first time on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2019, at the governor’s mansion.” Brittany Commisso: “I had to go over to the mansion to help the governor with a state-of-the-state speech. I wasn’t there late. I did my final edit and while I was upstairs in the office, the governor said: Why don’t you take a selfie?” Duncan: “So, his suggestion, you say?” Commisso: “Yes.” Duncan: “With your phone? Commisso: “With my phone. I then felt, while taking the selfie, his hand go down my back onto my butt, and he started rubbing it. Not sliding it, not, you know, quickly brushing over—rubbing my butt.” Duncan: “And did you ask him: What are you doing?” Commisso: “Well, this was while I was taking the selfie. I became so nervous that my hands were clearly shaking. And a lot of the photos that I was snapping were completely blurry. I showed him them and he said: Oh, those aren’t good. And he said why don’t we go sit on the couch and we can take a better one?” Duncan: “So, you sat on the couch?” Commisso: “I sat on the couch, because I thought to myself: Okay, I don’t think on the couch that he would have a way to just do what he just did. So, I felt safer, actually, on the couch. And, in the photo, I have my arm wrapped around his shoulder, almost as if you were taking a picture with a buddy. And that is the one that has been blurred out that has been now released to the public.” Duncan: “The governor has denied that he put his hand on Commisso’s bottom during the selfie. Commisso alleges that the governor groped her a second time at the governor’s mansion in November of 2020.” Commisso: “So, he gets up and he goes to give me a hug, and I could tell immediately when he hugged me it was in a—probably the most sexually aggressive manner than any of the other hugs that he had given me. It was then that I said: You know, governor, you know—My words were: ‘You’re going to get us in trouble.’ And I thought to myself that probably wasn’t the best thing to say but at that time I was so afraid that one of the mansion staff that they were going to come up and see this and think: Oh, is that what she comes here for? And that’s not what I came there for and that’s not who I am. And I was terrified of that, and when I said that, he walked over, shut the door so hard to the point where I thought, for sure, someone down stairs must think, they must think if they heard that: What is going on? Came back to me and that’s when he put his hand up my blouse and cupped my breast over my bra. I exactly remember looking down, seeing his hand—which is a large hand—thinking to myself: Oh, my God! This is happening. It happened so quick. He didn’t say anything. When I stopped it, he just pulled away and walked away.” Duncan: “I want to read to you what the governor said, quote: ‘To touch a woman’s breasts, who I hardly know, in the mansion, with ten staff around, with my family in the mansion, to say I don’t care who sees us, I would have to lose my mind to do such a thing.’” Commisso: “Reading that is disgusting. It’s simple: I know the truth. He knows the truth. I know what happened and so does he.”

