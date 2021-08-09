http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/iYZTC9LXWNw/

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, said late Sunday that she had resigned, less than a week after the New York State attorney general released a report concluding Mr. Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women.

The report also found that Ms. DeRosa, one of Mr. Cuomo’s most trusted confidantes and strategists, had spearheaded efforts to retaliate against one of the women who had spoken out publicly about her allegation in December.

Her resignation came just as Mr. Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, faces impeachment and calls for him to step down in the wake of the report.

Ms. DeRosa said in a statement on Sunday that “the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying.”

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers’ resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day,” she said. “I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.”

Ms. DeRosa, who was a fixture in Mr. Cuomo’s coronavirus briefings during the pandemic, had came under fire earlier this year for her involvement in the administration’s efforts to obscure the full extent of nursing home deaths, a matter that is under investigation by federal authorities and the State Assembly.

As secretary to the governor, Ms. DeRosa was the most powerful appointed official in the state.

The post Cuomo’s Top Aide, Melissa DeRosa, Resigns as He Fights to Survive appeared first on New York Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

