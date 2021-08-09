https://www.dailywire.com/news/dan-crenshaw-thanks-birthday-bash-obamas-for-lockdown-message-do-not-comply

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) sarcastically thanked former President Barack Obama for throwing his massive allegedly “scaled back” birthday bash over the weekend for illustrating to the American people that they should “not comply” with strict lockdown measures.

After backlash hit last week over the Obamas throwing The former president a 60th birthday party with 500 star guests and 200 event staff, the former president was said to have “scaled back” the party. However, snaps of the event from the weekend and reports indicate the Obama party still included hundreds of people and lasted three days.

“Frankly I think we should be thanking the [Obamas] for ensuring that Americans will absolutely not comply with more lockdowns,” Rep. Crenshaw stated. “Lockdowns don’t work, the costs are too high, and the people who force them upon us know this too.”

“Do not comply,” the Texas Republican asserted.

In the throes of the nation’s strictest lockdown measures over the past year, the American people have seen numerous public figures break their own arbitrary lockdown measures they themselves were enforcing. From fancy dinners the press was not supposed to know about to face mask removal when the cameras were turned off, hypocrisy from our elites was ripe.

The massive party from the Obamas, Crenshaw argued, is another instance where citizens might feel like the harsh lockdown rules only apply to the little people.

In recent weeks, Crenshaw voiced his thoughts on masks and other coronavirus-related issues, too.

“‘If you are vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask’ will be Joe Biden’s ‘if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor,’” Crenshaw mocked. “Two bold faced lies told at the expense of the American people.”

“It takes a true authoritarian to suggest you’re ‘killing people’ because *you won’t physically force them to protect themselves*,” he said in another tweet posted last month. “Just on a philosophical level, that’s an extremely anti-liberal worldview, and yet it has become orthodoxy on the modern left.”

As highlighted by The Daily Wire over the weekend, a spokesperson for the former president claimed the massive Obama bash followed public health guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and that “guests were reportedly required to submit a negative coronavirus test result if they were not vaccinated.”

“This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place. Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends,” the statement said. “President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon.”

