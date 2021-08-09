https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/09/rep-rashida-tlaib-parties-maskless/

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib partied in a large crowd of people at a wedding reception Sunday in Dearborn, Michigan, without wearing a mask, a video posted to Instagram shows.

Tlaib attended the reception at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center and danced in a large crowd of people without wearing a mask or practicing social distancing, video shows. She appears to stand in close proximity to other attendees and is seen holding hands with others — all of whom appeared to be without masks — as they formed a circle on the dance floor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its COVID-19 guidelines on July 27, recommending that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors when they are located in areas of high transmission. The wedding took place in Wayne County, which the CDC rated an ‘orange’ zone, indicating that there is high COVID-19 transmission, Fox News reported.

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib partied last night with 100+ maskless people. Dems want your kids stuck in masks at school ALL DAY while they party maskless with their friends. Do not comply! Don’t give 1 more inch. In 2022 we WILL defeat the tyrants! Chip in: https://t.co/FGvUL6PziQ pic.twitter.com/6lg71dtv2f — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 9, 2021

The Democratic representative is also seen hugging a man standing next to her, videos shows, while the DJ at the wedding can be heard saying her name over the music. (RELATED: Fauci Scolds Thousands At Motorcycle Rally In South Dakota But Stays Silent On Obama’s Maskless Party)

Despite the CDC’s recommendations, Tlaib has appeared to have ignored these guidelines, having been caught on footage July 22 roaming the streets of Washington, D.C., without a mask, according to News Binding.

A day prior to the wedding, photographs posted to Twitter showed Tlaib wearing two masks in a factory where they are currently building electric vehicles.

#13thDistrictStrong is going electric! We are proud of our @UAW #Local22 family in helping us build electric vehicles. Clean cars are a small step in our fight to breathe clean air and protect our environment.#UAWStrong#WeHavetheRighttoBreathe pic.twitter.com/E8UhwmglZn — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) August 7, 2021

The Michigan Democrat criticized Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul for calls to “resist” the CDC and defund government agencies that seek to enforce the mandates recommended by the agency.

“The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again,” she tweeted Sunday. “People are getting sick and dying. 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus.”

The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again. People are getting sick and dying. 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus. https://t.co/ZgfqVxN4KL pic.twitter.com/XmLIFvvR23 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 9, 2021

Similarly, former President Barack Obama held a large birthday celebration Saturday on his property in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Photos posted to social media by Rapper Trap Beckham and manager T.J. Chapman showed the former president and his guests on the dance floor without masks. The two were later forced to delete the photos, as previously reported.

“Had to delete everything due to the rules,” Beckham said. “It was epic for sure. If any videos surface it’s going viral. He [Obama] danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with several speakers, removed her mask at a July 30 press conference days after reenacting a mask mandate for all U.S. Capitol staffers and visitors.

