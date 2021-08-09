https://justthenews.com/government/congress/democratic-led-senate-shoots-down-amendment-allow-energy-development-federal?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Democratic-led Senate shot down an amendment to their $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan on Tuesday that would allow new energy development on federal lands.

The vote on the amendment was 50-49. South Carolina Republican Sen. Mike Rounds missed the vote.

Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming introduced the amendment in response to rising gas prices and to reduce energy dependence on OPEC.

The intent of the amendment was to “cancel the Biden Administration’s ban on oil and gas leasing on Federal land to help lower gasoline prices and reduce energy dependence on the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.”

Moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona voted against the amendment.

