https://justthenews.com/government/congress/democratic-led-senate-votes-begin-debate-filibuster-proof-35-trillion?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Democratic-led Senate voted 50-49 to begin debate on the Democrats’ partisan $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation proposal on Tuesday.

Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota missed the vote. Rounds also missed Tuesday’s vote on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona voted in favor of beginning debate on the massive budget proposal.

The reconciliation resolution, which is currently being drafted into formal legislative language, seeks to provide “millions” of illegal immigrants with green cards.

It would also establish a “universal pre-K” program for 3 and 4 year olds and a “new child care benefit for working families.” The legislation also includes making “community college tuition-free for 2 years” and creates a new Civilian Climate Corps.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said on the Senate floor after the vote that the reconciliation bill will cost $4.2 trillion if fully implemented.

