Texas Democrats can rest easy that they will not be arrested upon return to the Lone Star State, after fleeing from a vote on an election integrity bill and an ensuing “super spreader” event in Washington D.C.

“Democratic state lawmakers who fled Texas to stop Republicans from passing a voting bill can begin to return home this week after a state district judge issued an order prohibiting their arrest,” National Review reported . “The House Democrats obtained a temporary restraining order on Sunday, blocking the GOP from having them forcibly returned to the House chamber.”

“The restraining order prevents the lawmakers from being arrested, detained or confined in any way for two weeks,” the report continued. “The Democrats will now be able to continue to obstruct the legislation until at least August 20th, when Republicans will have an opportunity to challenge the order in a scheduled hearing.” “State District Judge Brad Urrutia, a Democrat, granted the temporary restraining order late Sunday night restricting Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan from ‘detaining, confining or otherwise restricting’ the free movement of House Democrats within the state or issuing any warrants ordering their confinement,” the Texas Tribune reported .

