Last month French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a Covid passport would be required in order to enter restaurants and theaters.

Macron also announced a new mandatory vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers.

Tourists visiting France will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test via a digital passport.

Macron’s ‘big stick’ approach to forcing vaccination includes threats of heavy fines and prison time for both business owners and patrons who don’t comply with his covid passport mandate.

The Covid passport requirement went into effect and French police are patrolling restaurants checking patrons’ Covid passports.

“The first checks of Police started as a preventive measure at Paris in cafes and restaurants where the Pass Sanitaire is mandatory as of today. Verbalization of 135 euros from next week, up to 9,000 euros in the event of a repeat offense.” Reuters reporter Antony Paone said on Monday.

Les premiers contrôles de #Police ont démarré à titre préventif à #Paris dans les cafés et restaurants où le #PassSanitaire est obligatoire dès aujourd’hui. Verbalisation de 135 euros à partir de la semaine prochaine, jusqu’à 9000 euro en cas de récidive.#Passanitaire #reuters pic.twitter.com/Vvyh75sun3 — Antony Paone (@PaoneAntony) August 9, 2021

