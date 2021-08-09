https://www.dailywire.com/news/education-insanity-top-10-stories-of-the-week-vol-27

Welcome back to Education Insanity, a weekly column updating you on the most insane events taking place in our nation’s schools. Here we’ll delve into the growing presence of critical race theory, the ideology that claims that America is irredeemably rooted in racism, and “woke” culture.

Let’s get started.

10. Four Months Later, UCLA Has Not Released Contract With Chinese Government – Campus Reform

The University of California-Los Angeles has dodged public record requests from Campus Reform for over four months. The news outlet reached out to a slew of universities and 32 have provided documents to Campus Reform. The university appears to be dodging the California Public Records Act, which mandates public institutions respond to record requests within 10 business days.

9. ‘My Motherland…Was Ravaged By Communism!’: Iranian Immigrant Shreds Critical Race Theory At Board Meeting, Mic Yanked – The Daily Wire

An Iranian immigrant and mother of three was allegedly silenced when she spoke out at a West Chester, Pennsylvania, school district’s school board meeting. The mother spoke out against the district’s efforts to incorporate “diversity, equity, and inclusion” — efforts that involve tenets of Critical Race Theory.

8. Harvard Law Supports Advocacy For Polyamorous Relationships – Campus Reform

Harvard Law School’s LGBTQ+ Advocacy Clinic is openly supporting the Polyamory Legal Advocacy Coalition, a legal advocacy group that seeks to promote “legal protections for people in polyamorous relationships.” Harvard Law Today, the school’s prestigious legal outfit, defined Polyamory as “a form of non-monogamous relationship involving more than two adult partners at the same time, with the knowledge and consent of everyone involved.”

7. Nonprofit Encourages Art Educators To Teach Through The ‘Lens’ Of Critical Race Theory – The Daily Wire

The National Arts Education Association (NAEA), a nonprofit membership organization that works with art educators, sent an email encouraging teachers to explore arts education through the “lens” of Critical Race Theory. The organization works with thousands of educators that range from pre-K to university level, across 50 states, D.C., most Canadian Provinces, and 35 other foreign countries.

6. University Of Oklahoma Coaches Claim They Can Discipline Players For Their Politics – The College Fix

The women’s volleyball coaches at the University of Oklahoma are arguing that coaches have the right to discipline players for holding unpopular political beliefs. The arguments were made after a player sued her coaches alongside the university Board of Regents alleging that “she had been excluded from the team […] over her politically conservative views.”

5. Harvard Diversity Guru Rips Colleague For Claiming Sex Differences Are A Real Thing – The College Fix

A “diversity leader” at Harvard University blasted one of her colleagues as “transphobic” via Twitter for claiming that biological sex is scientific. “I am appalled and frustrated by the transphobic and harmful remarks made by a member of my [department],” wrote Laura Simone Lewis. The comments came after Human Evolutionary Biologist Carole Hooven appeared on Fox & Friends.

4. UNC Dean Asked ABC News For Favorable Coverage Of Nikole Hannah-Jones – Campus Reform

A dean at the University of North Carolina (UNC) emailed an ABC News reporter insisting that the outlet “protect” “1619 Project” author and Pulitzer Prize winner Nikole Hannah-Jones in her battle for tenure at the university. ABC News’ Averi Harper — an alumna of UNC’s journalism school — emailed Dean Susan King asking why the university had yet to offer Hannah-Jones tenure. King responded by saying that the Board of Trustees declined to consider Hannah-Jones’ tenure and insisted that ABC “protect Nikole.”

3. University Of Michigan To Require COVID Vaccination, Even For Remote Students, Employees – The College Fix

The University of Michigan system announced that all students and workers — including those who work or learn remotely — must provide proof of the COVID-19 vaccination by the end of August. “Widespread vaccination is the primary and most effective tool that will bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control and it is the key to a vibrant and engaging academic year for all of us in the University of Michigan community,” an email from University of Michigan leadership reads.

2. Citing Lack Of Federal Funds, Alabama College Fines Unvaccinated Students. The School Received Over $4 Million In PPP Loans. – The Daily Wire

Birmingham-Southern College in Alabama is manding that unvaccinated students pay a $500 fine to cover the cost of weekly COVID-19 testing. An email from the university’s president cites a “lack of federal funds” as justification for the charge “to offset continual weekly antigen testing and quarantining” costs. However, the university received $4.41 million in PPP bailout loans from the federal government.

1. Critical Race Theory Bigwig Says Anti-Lockdown Advocates Are Akin To Slave Owners – The Post Millennial

Ibram X. Kendi, a prominent Critical Race Theory activist and Boston University professor, claimed that individuals who resist COVID-19 lockdowns are akin to slaveholders. During a podcast, he called the U.S. a “slaveholders’ republic.” He also referred to an article he wrote for The Atlantic wherein he said that there is “something about living through a deadly pandemic that cuts open the shell, removes the flesh, and finds the very core of American existence: the slaveholder clamoring for his freedom to infect, and the enslaved clamoring for our freedom from infection.”

