Ah, the Grand Old Party. The supposed home of conservative values in America. The supposed protector of individual rights and liberties, and the long-maligned champion of big business over the little guy. But is that what the Republican Party really is anymore? That’s the topic of the Truth Over News episode, “How the GOP Undermined Trump & Allowed Democrats to Seize Power.” If you still think the GOP as a whole cares about its constituents, this video will hopefully make you think again.

Jeff Carlson and Hans Mahncke don’t pull any punches in their discussion of the GOP and its feckless so-called “leadership” during the Trump administration. While some members of the party were open “Never Trumpers,” like Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), the rest of the party impeded Trump just as effectively, if less vocally.

For decades now the GOP has been the party of “no, stop, don’t” when it comes to opposing the Democrats’ agenda; a speed bump rather than a party with an alternate plan for America. Under Trump, it showed it was happy to use these “no, stop, don’t” tactics against a president from its own party.

The GOP is not the party of “let’s do this,” it’s the party of “let’s not do that”—reactive rather than innovative—so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Trump’s ascension to the presidency was met with a great deal of resistance. Trump had an agenda. Trump wanted to do things. Doing things would mean work, taking risks, trying something new, and that’s just not what the modern GOP is about. It would interfere with establishment rule in Washington, so he had to be stopped.

To illustrate just how thoroughly the GOP tied Trump’s hands, Carlson and Mahncke revisit some of the biggest misses (we could say “swings and misses” if the GOP ever actually swung at anything) and most blatant backstabbing conducted by the Republican Party during the previous administration.

There has been growing outrage online about the topics the hosts cover, but run-of-the-mill Republicans, the folks just trying to put one foot in front of the other and make it through the day, seem to be waking more slowly.

Chief among the ways in which the GOP gave nothing more than lip service to its constituents were tackling Big Tech censorship of conservatives, failing to block special appointments and legislation that would hamstring Trump right out of the gate, and all the shenanigans surrounding the 2020 election. Carson and Mahncke examine these issues thoroughly and succinctly.

Mahncke starts out reminding viewers that it was Republicans who allowed Robert Mueller to be appointed as a special counsel into the entire “Russia, Russia, Russia” debacle. The GOP could have stood firm against the Democrats and said “no” to this fishing expedition, which took years to conclude and cost millions of taxpayer dollars, but that would have required they break with the establishment.

Instead of standing up and fighting, all but a handful of GOP reps quietly accepted the Never Trumper mantle and went along with a partisan witch hunt. Ultimately they fell in line behind Trump, though not because it was the correct thing to do. Rather, it was the politically expedient thing to do. It would have looked bad with the voter base not to speak up, so when it was clear there was no “there” there, they sided with Trump—reluctantly.

Carlson runs with the ball from there to outline the many ways in which security measures in the 2020 election were undermined from within GOP held state legislatures. They either did nothing to stop Democrat initiatives that weakened voting security (such as practically doing away with signature verification) and set the stage for the mass mail-in ballot initiatives that are now being used by the Democrats to attack any new state voting laws attempting to put security measures back in place. These mail-in ballot initiatives pre-date COVID-19 by only a year in numerous states, and now every Democrat who can get in front of a camera acts as if they’ve been enshrined in law for decades. Had the GOP stood firm against these changes at the state level there wouldn’t have been the massive increase in mail-in ballots, state legislatures wouldn’t now be facing cries of “Jim Crow 2.0,” and Trump would likely have won a second term.

That, it seems clear, is not what the establishment GOP—the members of the uniparty, the establishment—wanted. They stayed silent and tacitly climbed aboard the Never Trumper train.

Carlson moves on from the election to Big Tech censorship, which the GOP could have taken on in earnest if they wanted during Trump’s first two years in office.

Everyone probably remembers when Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg appeared before Congress in October 2020 to discuss Big Tech censorship of conservatives. Sundar Pichai of Google was there as well, but he’s easy to forget considering Dorsey looked like a hobo and Zuckerberg acted like a robot.

The media spun these hearings as conservative lawmakers hurling unfounded charges of political bias against the Big Tech giants, and there was indeed some harsh rhetoric coming from a handful of senators. But that’s all there was. No legislation was put forth, no sanctions brought, no one did anything meaningful to change Section 230 that enables social media platforms to ban anyone they like for whatever reason they see fit.

When Trump was banned from all social media platforms, the GOP, still not openly willing to declare themselves Never Trumpers, simply said nothing at all.

Mahncke returns to remind the viewers that despite all evidence to the contrary, the GOP still embraces the label of being for big business as if the feeling is mutual. Anyone outside the Washington bubble can see that big business has gone all-in with the “woke” crowd (Get Woke, Go Broke is now a commonly uttered phrase), yet the GOP embraces big business like Ronald Reagan is still in office. Because there is really only one party running things in Washington, with protests from the likes of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) largely for show, the Republican Party has no interest in standing up to businesses that openly support Marxist organizations like BLM, at least not while the donations keep flowing.

The GOP undermined Trump both during and after the 2020 election as well, regardless of what its conservative base wanted. Carlson reminds the viewer that high ranking GOP lawmakers remained largely silent when the Hunter Biden laptop revelations came to light, allowing Big Tech censorship of all mentions of the story without comment. They also bit their tongues when it came to documented voting irregularities in the 2020 election, as if it didn’t matter in the slightest whether half the country might end up losing faith in the electoral process.

Carlson also points out that members of the GOP at the state level likewise caved or stayed silent when they could have been demanding audits—real audits—in states that had chain of custody issues or where there were questions about mail-in signatures. Instead, they allowed Rudy Giuliani to do all the work, while the RNC lawyers ridiculed his and Trump’s efforts to get to the bottom of exactly what happened during the 2020 election. Predictably, there’s very little one or two lawyers can do against an entire bureaucratic system when their own party doesn’t even have their backs.

For anyone who still thinks the Republican Party as a whole continues to hold true to its supposed conservative values, this video should make them think again. There are no longer two parties in Washington, just one uniparty with a series of well known names and faces to trot out in front of the media now and then to make it sound like one side or the other has the peoples’ best interests at heart. If you watch this video—and you should—you’ll be disabused of that belief by both Carlson and Mahncke in less than 15 minutes. And that’s a good thing.

