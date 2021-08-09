https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/09/escalated-quickly-ca-congressional-candidate-and-all-around-loser-steve-cox-wants-people-who-arent-afraid-of-covid-to-be-shot/

Nothing inspires people to get vaccinated or mask up like saying if they’re not afraid to die from COVID they should be shot.

There’s a reason this loser lost in California …

Whenever anyone says “we all die from something” (or a variation thereof) to justify not taking precautions to help protect others in this pandemic, we should be allowed to shoot them. “Why are you crying? We all die from something. For you, it’s that bullet in your gut.” https://t.co/XD02HvYlHk — Steve Cox (@RealSteveCox) August 9, 2021

Matt Walsh has a decent point here. Nobody is immortal. At some point, each and every one of us will meet our maker, and living in fear of a virus that isn’t going anywhere is just a waste of the time we all have here. Walsh isn’t saying people shouldn’t be cautious, he’s just saying that to live with this amount of fear isn’t really living at all.

Side note: Steve was SO brave about this tweet that he made it where only people he follows can respond. Thank goodness for quote-tweets.

Steve, I thought all the crazy candidates from California were Democrats. Thanks for setting me straight. https://t.co/CIRw17VPeq — The Ross Variant (@indyrallen) August 9, 2021

Nothing says tough guy like making threats and limiting responses.

On Twitter.

And crazy sounds about right.

This guy sounds like somebody that should be running for an ice cream truck, not public office. https://t.co/f3aZSkAQ3T — Diogenes2020 (@Diogenes20203) August 9, 2021

Luckily he lost.

Ahem.

Twitter does not verify its best.

Nope.

Man, your ratio on this tweet is worse than your ratio in the ballot box https://t.co/6V9OEUNz8T pic.twitter.com/PaLIFgZDEn — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 9, 2021

Oof.

Don’t be Steve.

***

