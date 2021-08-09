https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-goes-full-fascist/

Chuck Todd turned the conversation towards mandatory vaccines, a measure that high-profile leftists are suggesting ostensibly as a way to curb the spread of the virus. He asked whether the Biden administration will “attempt to create the conditions to allow private businesses and other entities to do vaccine mandates.”

Fauci responded — “And I strongly support that. The time has come and we’ve got to go the extra step to get people vaccinated. You want to persuade them, that’s good. And I believe that some people, on their own, once it gets approved as a full approval will go ahead and get vaccinated. But for those who do not want it, I believe mandates at the local level need to be done.”

“Organizations, enterprises, universities, colleges that have been reluctant to mandate at the local level will feel much more confident. They can say, ‘If you want to come to this college or this university, you’ve got to get vaccinated. If you want to work in this plant, you have to get vaccinated. If you want to work in this enterprise, you’ve got to get vaccinated. If you want to work in this hospital, you’ve got to get vaccinated.’”







