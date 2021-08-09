https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-is-coming-for-your-kids/

To specifically target kids 12 and older last week, Biden called on school districts across the country to “host at least one pop-up vaccination clinic over the coming weeks.” He instructed pharmacies in the federal pharmacy program to work with school districts and colleges to achieve this goal. The administration will send additional resources to schools to host the pop-up vaccine clinics.

From Aug. 7th to Aug. 15th, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will launch its “Back to School Week of Action” campaign. The stated goal is to encourage injections for young people and assist parents and schools to get kids back to safe, in-person learning. The nine-day campaign will host over 200 vaccination events assembling schools, teachers, national organizations, local government leaders, businesses, communities, students and their families to take action and get vaccinated.

“The Week of Action will mobilize social media influencers, celebrities, and thousands of volunteers to kick off the school year by encouraging young people to get vaccinated and offering accessible ways to do it in their community.”

The Back to School Week of Action will kick off with NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona traveling to Topeka, KS, to visit a back-to-school vaccine clinic.

Fauci and Emhoff will then host a virtual discussion with youth leaders “who expanded access to the vaccine for young people and their communities.” They will ask them how they have responded “to the needs of their peers and their communities in getting more young people vaccinated.”

Children Under 12 Are The Next Target

While Covid vaccinations are still limited for children under the age of 12, the FDA in May authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15. Moderna’s vaccine is expected to be authorized for kids as young as 12 as well. Additionally, Moderna plans to expand the size of its clinical trial testing for its vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11.

