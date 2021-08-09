https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61116d20bbafd42ff5893e6b
Patrick Howley hosts today’s brief broadcast with an update on Rand Paul calling for resistance and uprisings around the world regarding the mandating of COVID Passes. Watch today’s episode on Gab Wat…
Both U.S. Congressman Greg Steube and Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini have written separate legislation to prevent the U.S. Capitol Police from spreading beyond Washington, D.C. The Capitol Police…
Police in France have begun enforcing the vaccination pass mandate to enter cafés and restaurants, leading to many of their tables being empty during the usually busy lunchtime, as the French lunched …
The newest branch is among a number of military and intelligence organizations in the running to take over the investigation of unexplained aircraft….