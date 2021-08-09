http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/GjtIduSJDvQ/

Dan Bongino faced the wrath of his supporters after a clip of his Fox News interview with President Donald Trump was edited to remove false claims about the 2020 election.

In an interview that aired on Fox News Saturday night, Trump told Bongino that the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden was “fake.” While that comment aired in full on Fox News, the clip of the interview that the network posted to YouTube had the comment edited out.

A spokeswoman for Trump noticed, and attacked the network for the edit, prompting Bongino to come under fire from furious supporters of Trump.

The Fox News host, himself an unwavering Trump supporter, spoke out about the ordeal on his radio show Monday.

“I feel betrayed by a lot of people,” he said. “I’ve been called everything this weekend. Sellout, traitor. Pay-triot, with a P-A-Y, which is unbelievable.”

Bongino added that many of his viewers demanded an investigation, while others “decided to throw me under the bus immediately.”

He went on to explain that Fox News was responsible for the edit.

“It was edited, The reason I was given was to comply with YouTube rules. We have no intention of doing that on my show,” he said. “I don’t control the Fox News YouTube account. However, I do work with them and it’s my show.”

Bongino went on to call out his own network for the edit and claimed he is working on a “definitive resolution” in response to the incident.

“It’s not acceptable at all. I want to make that clear,” he said. “This is not acceptable. Meaning I won’t accept it. And I promise you a definitive resolution that I’m working on now. What it is, we’ll have to find out. But I promise you a definitive resolution. If you think I’m just going to forget about it and pretend, oh it’ll blow over — you clearly haven’t listened to my show through the year.”

Fox News found itself in legal trouble earlier this year thanks to its coverage of the 2020 election. The network is facing lawsuits from two different voting systems firms — Dominion and Smartmatic — for airing false claims that the 2020 election was rigged by those companies. Fox News filed motions to dismiss both lawsuits.

