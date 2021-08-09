https://www.oann.com/french-soccer-sector-shares-edge-up-on-possible-messi-move-to-psg-2/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=french-soccer-sector-shares-edge-up-on-possible-messi-move-to-psg-2



Soccer Football – Lionel Messi holds an FC Barcelona press conference – 1899 Auditorium, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain – August 8, 2021 Lionel Messi after the press conference REUTERS/Albert Gea

August 9, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – Shares in companies involved in French soccer rose on Monday as expectations grew that Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi would seal a transfer to Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Shares in Olympique Lyon rose 0.9%, while shares in TV group TF1 and Canal Plus owner Vivendi were up 1.3% and 0.2% respectively, as a move by Messi to PSG would likely drive up overall viewing figures for French soccer.

Messi confirmed at a news conference on Sunday that he was talking with PSG about a possible move.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

