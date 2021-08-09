https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/nssf-rep-giffords-isnt-looking-for-common-sense-gun-control-shes-looking-to-take-down-the-second-amendment/

By Larry Keane and our friends at NSSF

Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords is disappointed Congress can’t get over partisan differences and pass a sweeping gun control agenda. Of course, it wouldn’t be called that. It would be called “common sense gun safety laws.”

That’s rich. Giffords made the comments to Axios bemoaning that gun control legislation hasn’t been achieved.

Giffords, of course, was the victim of a drug-addled and insane attacker that killed several others 10 years ago. Just one of many tragedies caused by our nation’s inadequate mental health system. She characterized the gun divide as “scary,” and Axios reported she is “terrified” for the safety of her husband, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).

She invoked the Jan. 6 violence on Capitol Hill as a reason to drive forward on gun control.

“We need to combat the increasing polarization and partisanship in our country if we want to make meaningful progress on a whole host of critical issues,” Giffords told Axios.

That’s an interesting choice of words. Protecting fundamental God-given individual rights, in her estimation, is partisan.

It’s “scary” that lawmakers would value the ability of Americans to keep and bear arms to protect themselves against senseless attackers instead of upending the Bill of Rights.

No one doubts Giffords’ sincere concerns for safety. Her convictions that Congress hasn’t and can’t act, however, is patently false. She knows this.

Real Achievements

Congress passed, and President Donald Trump signed, the Fix NICS Act, which compelled federal agencies and provided the states with resources to submit all disqualifying criminal and adjudicated mental health records to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

It was named for NSSF’s FIXNICS® campaign that’s changed the law in 16 states and resulted in a 270 percent increase in adjudicated mental health records submissions since 2013, up from 1.7 million to over 6.14 million today.

That legislation was overwhelmingly bipartisan, with 78 Senate co-sponsors. It was led by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). The two couldn’t be more opposite when it comes to gun rights. This, though, is where they found common ground.

There’s more legislation out there like this too, including the Federal Firearm Licensee (FFL) Protection Act.

The NSSF-supported legislation would strengthen and enhance criminal penalties for thefts of firearms from firearm retailers. This is in addition to firearm-industry driven Real Solutions® that prevent firearm straw purchases, increase firearm retailer security and intervene to stop firearm suicides.

More Gun Control

NSSF has always been willing to discuss difficult issues, as long as the rights of law-abiding Americans to keep and bear arms is respected. That’s not the answer Giffords gun control group has given.

Giffords gave America David Chipman, their lobbyist. He’s President Joe Biden’s nominee to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Chipman embraces radical gun control ideas, including banning Modern Sporting Rifles (MSRs), or at least twisting the National Firearms Act to compel those who own the 20 million-plus already in circulation to register them and pay an ownership tax on them.

It was recently confirmed by The Reload that Chipman made racially insensitive remarks about fellow ATF agents, prompting Sen. Mitch McConnell to demand The White House withdraw his nomination and Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to call for a new hearing.

This is also the same man who falsely claimed that .50-caliber rifles downed helicopters during the ATF’s siege at Waco and denigrated gun buyers last year as “Tiger King” and Zombie apocalypse preppers.

Bad Faith

Giffords, and the gun control group bearing her name, can hardly point fingers and say gun control is a partisan problem when they’ve been stoking that fire.

Giffords tweeted just over a week ago, “The biggest opponent to David Chipman’s nomination for ATF Director? It’s not gun owners—it’s the gun industry. Chipman’s confirmation is literally a matter of life or death—but to the NSSF, it’s about their ability to sell more weapons.”

More recently, Giffords tweeted that NSSF is, “lying, fearmongering, and promoting gun extremism.”

That’s hardly dialing back the polarization. Giffords gun control isn’t interested in it. Giffords recently hired Ryan Busse, a former little-known firearm industry executive, who found he could make money trashing the firearm industry.

He’s joined Giffords as a senior advisor and in just a couple more months, he’s releasing a book detailing all his gun industry grudges.

That’s a page borrowed from Sen. Kelly.

He attempted to purchase an AR-15 from an Arizona store in 2013 to demonstrate how “easy it was” to buy the rifle. It was so easy, the retailer ended the sale when he learned it wouldn’t be for Kelly’s personal use, but to turn it over to the police in a publicity stunt.

Gun control isn’t serious about real answers to difficult problems. They feign interest in “commonsense” solutions, but the answer is always more gun control. It’s never to address issues with no-bail policies, police funding, criminal accountability or ever the notion that each and every law-abiding American has the right to defend themselves.

They can focus on theatrics. The firearm industry will continue working on Real Solutions.

Rep. Cori Bush wants to ‘defund the police’, but spent taxpayer money on her private security

MISSOURI– Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush has been an outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter organization, and has openly pushed for the defunding of police.

Law Enforcement Today recently reported that Bush even went as far as to praise the Black Lives Matter activist who wished death upon police officers and said “fry ’em like bacon.”

It is very interesting, that a woman who feels such hatred for police officers, and pushed to defund them, used taxpayers money to hire them to protect her through a private security company, according to newly released Statement of Disbursements of the House records reviewed by the Daily Caller.

Bush, who has become the newest member of the hypocritical progressive-Democratic group in Congress known as “the Squad”, falls right in line with her fellow Congresswomen, as back in April, it was reported that they too spent thousands of campaign funds on private security protection for themselves.

NEW: Rep. Cori Bush Wants To ‘Defund The Police’ But Spent Taxpayer Money On Private Security For Herself Read more here: https://t.co/gaJbuy0Uym — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 2, 2021

According to the new Statement of Disbursements of the House records, Bush also spent taxpayer funds on a day of private security for herself between Jan. 1 to March 31, the Daily Caller reported.

On February 19, 2021, Bush reportedly spent $880.00 on private security services through RSAT Security Consulting LLC.

The company’s Facebook page says that RSAT Security Consulting is led by a team with “50+ years of experience across national security, energy security, police, and military security operations.”

RSAT’s Instagram page shows photos of police officers, military members, and members of the Secret Service.

Additionally, according to Bush’s April Quarterly 2021 financial report, she spent over $30,000 on her own private security, while demanding that police be defunded.

As the Daily Caller reported, Bush’s financial records show that:

On Jan. 18, 2021, Bush spent $1,060.00 on security from Whole Armor Executive Protection in Bowie, Maryland.

On Jan. 21, 2021, Bush spent $5,000 on security from Nathaniel Davis, Jr in her home state.

On Jan. 25, 2021, Bush spent $530.00 on security from Nathaniel Davis in Palo Alto, Calif.

On Feb. 17, 2021, Bush spent $7,743.75 on security from RS&T Security Counseling LLC in New York City.

On Feb. 25, 2021, Bush spent $5,000 on security from Sandler, Reiff, Lamb, Rosenstein & Birk in Washington DC.

On Feb. 26, 2021, Bush spent $5,812.00 on security from RS&T Security Counseling, LLC in NYC.

On March 15, 2021, Bush spent $5,000 on security from Nathaniel Davis Davis, in Saint Louis, Missouri.

On March 15, 2021, Bush spent $2,456.25 on security from RS&T Security Consulting LLC in NYC.

Bush even called out former President Barack Obama via Twitter for not defunding the police in December 2020, after Obama called the term “defund the police” a “snappy slogan”.

Bush said in the tweet:

“With all due respect, Mr. President—let’s talk about losing people. We lost Michael Brown Jr. We lost Breonna Taylor. We’re losing our loved ones to police violence. It’s not a slogan. It’s a mandate for keeping our people alive. Defund the police,”

With all due respect, Mr. President—let’s talk about losing people. We lost Michael Brown Jr. We lost Breonna Taylor. We’re losing our loved ones to police violence. It’s not a slogan. It’s a mandate for keeping our people alive. Defund the police. https://t.co/Wsxp1Y1bBi — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) December 2, 2020

Do you want to join our private family of first responders and supporters? Get unprecedented access to some of the most powerful stories that the media refuses to show you. Proceeds get reinvested into having active, retired and wounded officers, their families and supporters tell more of these stories. Click to check it out.

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush praises Black Lives Matter activist who wished death on cops: ‘Fry ’em like bac

May 15, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush praised a Black Lives Matter activist who called for the death of police officers during a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives Thursday.

The fight for Black lives and the fight for Palestinian liberation are interconnected. We oppose our money going to fund militarized policing, occupation, and systems of violent oppression and trauma. We are anti-war. We are anti-occupation. And we are anti-apartheid. Period. pic.twitter.com/DO42FEre0W — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) May 13, 2021

The representative from Missouri compared the rising conflict between Israel and Gaza with the BLM movement and described the late activist Bassem Masri as a “St. Louis Palestinian.”

At least 122 people have died in Gaza from the escalating violence between Israeli forces and Palestinians.

Masri, a Palestinian-American, was arrested with other protesters following violent demonstrations outside Ferguson Police Department in November 2014 following the police-involved shooting death of Michael Brown.

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza, killing at least 26 over two days as fighting escalates. Hamas launched a barrage of rockets at southern Israel, killing two Israelis.https://t.co/LwmACMLzWo — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 11, 2021

Masri died of a heart attack in 2018.

During her floor speech, Bush said:

“As a Palestinian, he (Masri) was ready to resist, to rebel, to rise up with us as our St. Louis community mourned Mike Brown, Jr.’s state-sanctioned murder, and as we demanded an end to the militarized police occupation of our communities.

“Palestinians know what state violence, militarized policing, and occupation of their communities look like.”

According to Masri’s livestream during the Ferguson protests, he told Ferguson police:

“Coward straight pig out here b***h! You gotta go. Your life is in danger homie. What happens when we take your gun?”

“Bassem Masri, a Palestinian-American activist who live-streamed throughout the protests against police brutality and the murder of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, has died.” https://t.co/T3IYUOVQWe — SJP @ FIU (@SJP_FIU) November 28, 2018

In another video of the protests, Masri can be seen pointing to one police officer after another, saying:

“I’m praying for your death and your death and your death and your death.”

In an interview with Fox News following the protest, Masri was asked by a reporter if he was trying to taunt the officer to get them to hit him. He answered:

“Maybe, nah. I don`t want to get hurt. I don`t want to go to jail. Hell, no, and you know what it is? Like I just stated earlier, I`m a citizen who`s mad.”

One month after the protests, Masri sent a tweet that became a chant for BLM:

“Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon.”

@dion_ad | Pigs in a Blanket fry em like baconnnn — Bassem Masri (@bassem_masri) December 20, 2014

Michael Brown was shot and killed by St. Louis Officer Darren Wilson after Brown attacked the officer and tried to take his firearm. Prior to the completion of the investigation, claims that Michael Brown was unarmed and had his hands up when he was shot went viral.

The incident sparked months of violent protests and clashes with police. The misinformation sparked the creation of Black Lives Matter as a national power. BLM obtained its slogan from the incident, “Hands up. Don’t shoot.”

reminder to people that hands up don’t shoot didn’t happen.

Michael Brown first attacked the police officer still in his car, he was not a victim but still gets used by people that support #BlackLivesMatter.

“‘Hands up, don’t shoot’ was built on a lie”https://t.co/HpbUrFqGNP — truth (@DonaldsonB33) September 14, 2020

The shooting was ruled justified, and the facts determined that Michael Brown was shot struggling with the officer trying to take his gun.

Despite Masri’s calls for death to police officers, Bush said that Masri and other protesters like him standing up to the police were like the Palestinians fighting the Jews in the deadly conflict developing between Israel and Gaza:

“So, when heavily militarized police forces showed up in Ferguson in 2014, Bassem and so many others of our St. Louis Palestinian community, our Palestinian siblings showed up too.”

.@CoriBush praised BLM activist who called for “death” for police officers in Ferguson, Missouri https://t.co/SJ6eCLiSPG #JustTheNews — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) May 15, 2021

The freshman congresswoman asked Congress to divert military aid funds from Israel and use the funds to St. Louis communities. She compared the money sent to the Israeli military to the militarization of police against citizens inside the United States:

“That harassment, that extortion, that brutalization by heavily armed militarized presence in our community, that’s what we fund when our government sends our tax dollars to the Israeli military.”

Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

