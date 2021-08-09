https://policetribune.com/video-gang-member-out-on-bail-for-gun-arrest-shoots-nypd-lieutenant/

Bronx, NY – The gunman who shot a New York Police Department (NYPD) lieutenant on Friday night was ordered held without bond on August 1 after prosecutors revealed he was out on bail in another gun possession case when he shot the officer (video below).

Police said the incident occurred on July 30 when officers spotted 26-year-old Jerome Roman holding a gun in Morrisania, the New York Post reported.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a press conference on Saturday morning outside Jacobi Medical Center where the lieutenant underwent surgery that Roman tried to flee the scene but officers caught up with him before he got 50 feet away.

Officers took Roman to the ground and a struggle for the gun ensued, the bodycam video showed.

“Stop reaching for it! Stop reaching for it, dude!” an officer yelled at the suspect in the video.

Bodycam video showed an official in a white shirt arrived on the scene and jumped into the fray to assist the officers.

“Stop reaching for it, stop reaching for it,” an officer repeatedly told Roman.

Suddenly, a gunshot could be heard in the video and the lieutenant – later identified as a 23-year veteran of the police force – was shot.

“Oh f—k!” an officer in the video yelled.

Bodycam video showed bystanders assumed officers had shot the suspect and began yelling at them that they were filming them.

The officers yelled back that the suspect still had a gun, the video showed.

NYPD tweeted about the incident on Saturday but did not identify the wounded lieutenant by name.

“Last night, officers from the @NYPD42Pct were on patrol when they spotted an individual with a firearm,” NYPD News tweeted. “A fierce struggle for the gun ensued, leading to a lieutenant being shot in the ankle. The officers did not return fire as they made the arrest & recovered the loaded gun.”

Police said that Roman was a known member of the Lyman Place Bosses, a subset of the Bloods street gang, the New York Post reported.

”He’s lucky,” NYPD Lieutenants Benevolent Association (LBA) President Lou Turco said of the wounded hero.

The lieutenant sustained a gunshot wound to his ankle and underwent surgery but has since been released from the hospital to recover at home, the New York Post reported.

He was working a special detail to combat gun violence in the Bronx when he was shot.

Commissioner Shea said the suspect still had 12 rounds in his 9mm Smith & Wesson, but the weapon gun jammed after it was fired the first time, the New York Post reported.

The commissioner commended the officers’ “incredible restraint shown on video” in conducting Roman’s arrest.

The suspect was treated at the hospital after his fight with officers, the New York Post reported.

Commissioner Shea said three other officers were treated for “minor, bumps and bruises” that resulted from the arrest.

Records showed that Roman has been arrested at least 25 times, including eight felonies and 17 misdemeanors, the New York Post reported.

Sources said his criminal record included charges for menacing, gang assault, and other offenses, including a sealed, “gang-related” murder bust from December 2014.

Almost all of Roman’s arrests have occurred in the 42nd Precinct, the New York Post reported.

Sources said his most recent bust was for criminal possession of a semiautomatic pistol on Nov. 14, 2020.

Court records and the Bronx District Attorney’s Office showed Roman was released after posting a $30,000 cash/bond nine days later, the New York Post reported.

It wasn’t known who had posted the gunman’s bail.

“An individual like this with that criminal past was out to shoot somebody. No doubt about it. These officers saved somebody’s life last night,” Turco told the New York Post.

Roman appeared in Bronx Criminal Court on Sunday charged with multiple attempted murder and gun possession charges, as well as reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

“He is now under arrest having been found in possession of another loaded firearm,” prosecutor Cassie Perez told the court during the hearing, according to the New York Post.

“During the struggle of this arrest, the defendant refused to let go of the firearm and actually fired it, striking a uniformed NYPD lieutenant in the right ankle,” Perez said.

Roman was ordered held without bond at the hearing on Aug. 1, the New York Post reported.

Watch the incident unfold in the video below. WARNING – Graphic Content and Obscene Language:

Last night, officers from the @NYPD42Pct were on patrol when they spotted an individual with a firearm. A fierce struggle for the gun ensued, leading to a lieutenant being shot in the ankle. The officers did not return fire as they made the arrest & recovered the loaded gun. pic.twitter.com/lkylEBieLn — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 31, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

