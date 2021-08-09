https://local12.com/amp/news/local/local-gas-prices-on-the-rise-again-national-average-over-1-more-than-one-year-ago-cincinnati-ohio-kentucky-indiana-america-american-united-states-gasbuddy

Local gas prices on the rise again, national average over $1 more than one year ago

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Cincinnati gas prices have risen 6.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.13 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati.

Gas prices in Cincinnati are 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 92.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

In Southeast Indiana, gas prices are averaging $3.14 per gallon. That’s up 6.2 cents per gallon in a week and 97.6 cents per gallon in the last year.

In Northern Kentucky, the average price is $3.07 per gallon and that’s holding steady from one week ago.

The national average price of gasoline is up .8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19 per gallon. The national average stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Cincinnati and the national average going back ten years:

August 9, 2020: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

August 9, 2019: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

August 9, 2018: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

August 9, 2017: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

August 9, 2016: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 9, 2015: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

August 9, 2014: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

August 9, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

August 9, 2012: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

August 9, 2011: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

“Motorists have seen average gas prices edge slightly higher over the last week, even as the price of oil saw selling pressure. This leads me to believe that the tide may soon turn on gas prices, so long as we don’t see hurricanes target the country. In addition, GasBuddy data showed a decline in gasoline demand last week as we inch towards the end of the summer driving season, a time when demand softens,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With the factors that drive prices higher now softening, I’m hopeful that in the next few weeks, we’ll start to see average gas prices declining. However, motorists shouldn’t get too excited yet – larger declines will likely not come until late September and October, as we transition back to cheaper winter gasoline.”