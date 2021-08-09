https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/09/good-thing-nothing-important-is-going-on-katie-pavlich-notes-time-biden-wh-called-a-monday-lid/
It’s time for another Biden “lid” update, and this one’s courtesy of Townhall’s Katie Pavlich:
It is Monday, before noon, and President Biden/the White House have called a lid at 11:27 am.
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 9, 2021
The Biden White House has more early lids than a mason jar store that opens at dawn.
Good thing there’s nothing important going on.
— John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) August 9, 2021
Right?
Do us all a favor and just call a lid on the whole Biden administration.
— 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸505 🇺🇸 (@td_505) August 9, 2021
Can we call a lid on this disastrous Biden presidency? I wish I could wake up tomorrow and not have a bumbling fool for President. We all need to seriously pray he gets better at his job and for this nation to heal and move in a better direction. https://t.co/ihsT7S2Ati
— Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) August 9, 2021
Remember when the press would give Trump a hard time because of his light presidential schedule?
Pepperidge Farm remembers. https://t.co/Z9j6KvB5bj
— Mark Harrison 🇺🇸 (@meh130) August 9, 2021
Speaking of lids, has anybody seen Kamala Harris lately? Certainly not at the border.