It’s time for another Biden “lid” update, and this one’s courtesy of Townhall’s Katie Pavlich:

It is Monday, before noon, and President Biden/the White House have called a lid at 11:27 am. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 9, 2021

The Biden White House has more early lids than a mason jar store that opens at dawn.

Good thing there’s nothing important going on. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) August 9, 2021

Right?

Do us all a favor and just call a lid on the whole Biden administration. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸505 🇺🇸 (@td_505) August 9, 2021

Can we call a lid on this disastrous Biden presidency? I wish I could wake up tomorrow and not have a bumbling fool for President. We all need to seriously pray he gets better at his job and for this nation to heal and move in a better direction. https://t.co/ihsT7S2Ati — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) August 9, 2021

Remember when the press would give Trump a hard time because of his light presidential schedule?

Pepperidge Farm remembers. https://t.co/Z9j6KvB5bj — Mark Harrison 🇺🇸 (@meh130) August 9, 2021

Speaking of lids, has anybody seen Kamala Harris lately? Certainly not at the border.

