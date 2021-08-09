https://nypost.com/2021/08/09/cuomo-making-last-ditch-attempt-to-avoid-impeachment-report/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made a last-ditch attempt to avoid getting impeached over the slew of sexual harassment allegations against him.

The three-term Democrat tried to cut a deal with the state Legislature, swearing that he won’t run again if impeachment talks get scrapped, a top party official confirmed.

“It was something that was floated to me by the folks in the Cuomo camp as a possible option before the attorney general’s report came out,” NYS Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs told The Post, adding, “I never saw it as a viable option.”

The New York Assembly is meeting today to discuss the possibility of Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment. Hans Pennink/AP

But it looks like Cuomo, 63, and his winnowed-down inner circle haven’t given up on the dubious idea.

A source told The City on Monday that Cuomo’s team has been busy making calls to try to save his political career since state Attorney General Letitia James’ damning report on his conduct was released last Tuesday.

Before she resigned Sunday night, top aide and confidante Melissa DeRosa had been asking executive staffers for strategies to quiet the impeachment talks, the source told The City.

Jacobs said he told the governor’s staff he didn’t think it was a plausible plan.

“I shot it down pretty quick,” Jacobs said. “Either you can survive the AG’s report and run again or you don’t survive the AG’s report. There’s no compromise.”

Speaker Carl Heastie speaking to the Assembly. Mike Groll/AP

Charlie King, a longtime Cuomo pal, was apparently among those making inquiries about the deal, a source told The Post.

King denied the claim, saying, “No. He’s not running for a fourth term, period.”

Andrew Cuomo is reportedly making a last effort to avoid impeachment. Lev Radin/Sipa via AP Images

The governor has ignored deafening calls for his resignation coming from as high as President Biden in the wake of the official report, which concluded Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women in violation of state and federal law. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

His current term ends on Dec. 31, 2022.

The state Assembly Judiciary Committee met in Albany Monday for updates on its investigation into Cuomo.

The committee had told him that it was “nearing completion” of the probe and would “consider potential articles of impeachment.”

He was given until Friday to submit any information he wanted the panel to consider in its findings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

