Maryland Governor — “I don’t care what misinformation or conspiracy theories that you have heard. The plain and simple fact is that these vaccines are working. Those of you who refuse to get vaccinated at this point are willfully and unnecessarily putting yourself and others at risk of hospitalization and death.

It may be only a matter of time until you do get Covid. You are the ones threatening the freedoms of all the rest of us — the freedom not to wear masks, to keep our businesses open, and to get our kids back in school.”

“Just get the damn vaccine.”