Sometimes re-reading a classic several decades past can yield insights into our current condition that boggle the mind. Case in point, George Orwell’s seminal work 1984 describes the oligarchical collectivist society they are living in. It describes how it is very useful for the power elite to foster the belief they are at ‘war’ as a means for providing emotional control over the population.

With that society at ‘war’, a constant level of fear can be maintained throughout the land. The level of control over speech and freedom of the press is such that no one knows for sure if that is true or not. There are attacks by rocket bombs, but they aren’t sure if even their own government is launching them just to sustain a certain level of panic in the population.

Now, consider that in the context of COVID and the near-constant pandemic panic we’re been subjected to for the past 1½ years. Yes, we can say that the epidemic was real and it poses a threat. But how does that square with the way the anti-leftist elite treats the threat? If it’s such a threat, why is the border wide open with illegal invaders being surreptitiously distributed around the nation?

Paraphrasing Gov. Ron DeSantis: Until the border is secure, we don’t want to hear about Covid

Gov. Ron DeSantis framed it perfectly in the video from the other day. He and others are asking a question that shows the severe contradictions of the nation’s socialist left. The authoritarians of the anti-liberty left are stripping more of our basic freedoms away while millions of illegal invaders stream over the border. At the same time, the people flaunt their own ‘rules’ and dictates with maskless superspreaders events.

The contradiction reminds one of the presence of George Orwell to the point where he refers to the weaponization of infectious disease. In the book, the elite of the party isn’t as concerned about the threat of COVID..er.. ‘war’. Just as it is the case with our party elite that only concerned themselves with the mundane gatherings of the ‘proles’ of Sturgis.

Can we question how the moral equivalent of war with COVID is empowering the Anti-liberty left?

It’s more than a double standard issue for the anti-liberty left. The moral equivalent of war with COVID presents them with myriad opportunities to pontifical to millions with their ‘scientific’ wisdom, even when it changes from week to week on a whim.

Even more than that, it has yielded the CDC – which some have referred to as the Centre for Democratic Control – to nationalise private property and make law. It has allowed the teacher’s union to dictate science policy and a number of other powers unheard of in the past.

All of this should perfectly explain why the anti-liberty Left is doing everything it can to spread disease while blaming others for what they are doing. If they can do this with the current variant, they can repeat it with the next in perpetuity. It also explains why they must be stopped at all costs.

