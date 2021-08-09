https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/09/hope-fang-fang-see-this-bro-eric-swalwells-attempt-to-blame-radical-repubs-for-americans-having-to-mask-back-up-backfires/

Just when you think Eric Swalwell can’t get any more annoying.

You should be angry. In many places you have to wear your mask indoors again. Exciting fall plans — vacations, weddings, conventions — may be cancelled. Why? B/C those guys in the Radical Republican party like Kevin McCarthy & Co. want to keep lying about vaccines. #ThoseGuys — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 9, 2021

Sure, it’s the Republicans’ fault …

And he even used a cute little hashtag.

Who votes for this guy?!

Your state has some ridiculously low vaccination rates in some areas, and they aren’t Republican strong holds. Trying to divide people along party lines is a huge fail, as your message isn’t encouraging any group of people to get vaccinated. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 9, 2021

Nope, that does nothing but push division and troll.

Which is all Eric is really good at.

Well, that and farting on national television and being accused of banging a Chinese spy.

Considering the least vaccinated demographic in this country are POC… this whole thread has a real Klan vibe to it. Y’all are really mad at POC for not getting vaxed? Dang. Please continue to chastise them up to the 2024 election. Thanks. — Critical Thinking (@irtated_bowels) August 9, 2021

2/3 of blacks are not vaccinated, are you mad at them? Unvaccinated illegal immigrants are flooding our border, are you mad at the people allowing them to come in? — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) August 9, 2021

If it’s Republicans fault, please explain the low vaccination rates in Detroit and Washington DC. — Whatever (@DRussell76) August 9, 2021

Word.

Eric wouldn’t have anything at all to say if he stopped lying.

No. Seriously. No. People stop listening to idiots like Swalwell here. He doesn’t care about your health. He wants you to do as he commands without questioning it. Want the truth? If you’re vaccinated, live your life. If you’re not, live your life. Stop giving these people power — Sire Elf the Rogue (@TheRogue_Elf) August 9, 2021

Liar complains about lying. — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) August 9, 2021

Nah, I’m good being fully vaccinated and not wearing a mask. Take care! — Regs (@r3gulations) August 9, 2021

Liar. Scare tactics are over.

If Obama can party and Lori Lightfoot can go to Lollapalooza, then we common people can be free as well. Move to China with your lover. — MayorOfPeasantville (@WolfhoundMom) August 9, 2021

What’re you gonna do, threaten their conference with a tactical nuke? — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) August 9, 2021

Eeh… wtf are you talking about? — Leo (@Leo60606878) August 9, 2021

I was going to fly in about 600 of my closest friends for a birthday party. That still cool? — Elrond Swanson (@jollygoat) August 9, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

