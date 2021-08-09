https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/09/hope-fang-fang-see-this-bro-eric-swalwells-attempt-to-blame-radical-repubs-for-americans-having-to-mask-back-up-backfires/

Just when you think Eric Swalwell can’t get any more annoying.

Sure, it’s the Republicans’ fault …

And he even used a cute little hashtag.

Who votes for this guy?!

Nope, that does nothing but push division and troll.

Which is all Eric is really good at.

Well, that and farting on national television and being accused of banging a Chinese spy.

Word.

Eric wouldn’t have anything at all to say if he stopped lying.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

