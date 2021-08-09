https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/horrific-video-from-chinatown/

Posted by Kane on August 9, 2021 9:05 pm

Two perps escape after they try to rob two women of their purses at 8th and Franklin in Oakland’s Chinatown. Two good samaritans are hurt – one is shot and wounded, the other pistol-whipped.

