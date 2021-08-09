https://noqreport.com/2021/08/09/how-world-war-2-shaped-our-lives/

What is usually left out of narratives concerning World War 2 is the fact that, during the war, its outcome was particularly uncertain. Those of us who were born after the war’s end have always known it to be a victory for our side. But our parents and grandparents were not able to enjoy such a luxury. Also, many historians tend to consider the First and Second World Wars to be one unified conflict — with a 20-year hiatus between them in order to breed a new generation of combatants and with Japan and Italy changing sides. During the hiatus, much concern was focused on declining birth rates, both because of the loss of so many males during the first conflict and the economic misery due to the global depression.

Also, often left out is the realization that WW2 was truly a nuclear war. More significant, however, unlike the first war, was the involvement of the civilian population due to the aerial bombardment of population centers by both sides . It truly was a holocaust.

I bring this up for the sake of comparison: we are now living through a challenging time, but our predecessors faced what may be considered even […]