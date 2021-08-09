https://www.theblaze.com/shows/pat-gray-unleashed/hypocrites-pat-gray-reacts-to-obama-s-maskless-birthday-bash

The Delta variant of COVID-19 almost put a damper on former U.S. President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday celebration but thanks to the party DJ, Americans got a sneak peek at what the party was like.

On Monday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat called Obama and his guests “hypocrites for mingling hugging, touching, and dancing without a mask.”

