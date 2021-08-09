A year later, after Cuomo faced probes over sexual harassment claims and his administration’s handling of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes, lawmakers repealed those emergency powers. Even without them, he remains a formidable force. The son of three-term former Governor Mario Cuomo, he has been part of New York politics for decades. He has led the state since 2011, faces no term limits, has amassed an $18.5 million campaign war chest and retains broad authority over local governments, including New York City, the nation’s financial center.