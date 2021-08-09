https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/567059-iowa-man-sentenced-to-10-years-for-shooting-black-teen-at-pro-trump

An Iowa man who shot and injured a Black teenage girl during a pro-Trump rally last year was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday.

Michael McKinney, 26, was at a rally in support of then-President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump ally who backed calls to overturn election launches bid for Georgia lt. governor Trump campaign, RNC refund donors another .8 million in 2021: NYT NIH director remains hopeful on COVID surge but says ‘we’re paying a terrible price’ MORE on Dec. 6 when a car with four teenage girls got into an argument with Trump backers.

The event was hosted by Women for America First, the same group that hosted the rally that preceded the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot a month later.

The rally attendees surrounded the car, and when the vehicle began to back up, McKinney, an Army veteran, fired into it and shot a 15-year-old girl in the leg. He later told authorities that he shot at the car because he felt was “in danger and was protecting himself.”

In June, McKinney pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

The Des Moines Register reports that Judge Scott Beattie decided to make the two sentences run concurrently, instead of consecutively as prosecutors asked. There is no minimum for the amount of time McKinney has to serve before he is eligible for parole, the Register notes.

During the sentencing, Beattie noted McKinney’s lack of a criminal record and honorable discharge from the military as being in his favor.

The teenager was standing through the car’s sunroof when she was shot, and prosecutor Olu Salami said on Friday that had she not been, the outcome could have been much worse.

The victim in the shooting described lingering physical and mental scars from the incident in a statement read to the court, the Register reports.

“I believed I was going to die the day I was shot. I didn’t know if I would be able to walk again,” she wrote. “I’m a 16-year-old young lady and would love to love myself, but it’s hard when I look at my scars and remember the events of Dec. 6, 2020.”

According to the Register, McKinney issued an apology to the victim, saying he wished he could undo what happened.

“I used poor judgment on this matter,” he said. “I want to truly and deeply express how sorry I am.”

