Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, said on Saturday that President Joe Biden should be impeached, adding her voice to a growing chorus of high-profile conservatives in the media fed up with the current administration.

Ellis said Biden is engaging in unconstitutional behavior and violating his oath of office with his handling of the southern border situation, and encouraged Republicans to start talking about impeachment now even though they are currently in the minority in Congress.

“This is something that is so disgusting and disturbing of the Biden administration that they are refusing to protect the American citizens first by closing the border. And you know, listen, this is something where we’ve seen that any of these surges of COVID-19 can be directly attributed to these migrants that are coming in illegally crossing the border, and now Joe Biden’s solution is to what? Just offer them a vaccination? I mean, that’s something that clearly, I think this is a violation of his oath of office,” Ellis said during a Saturday Agenda appearance on Newsmax.

“There are multiple things that Joe Biden is doing here that do, in my view, constitute impeachable offenses, and I think that if the Republicans in Congress want to take seriously — you know any of their standing in terms of the congressional mandate to review the chief executive and to not let him get away with clearly unconstitutional behavior, like the CDC moratorium that he knows is in bad faith. He knows that this flies in the face of a prior Supreme Court decision. He said that he doesn’t know if it’s legal, but he’s moving forward anyway,” she said.

“These are things that directly violate his oath of office. I do think fall within the definition of impeachment within the U.S. Constitution, and it would be my hope, even though the GOP, of course, is in the minority right now, that they would at least start talking about this, because that’s the only way to hold a runaway authoritarian tyrant to accountability,” Ellis added.