Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, said on Saturday that President Joe Biden should be impeached, adding her voice to a growing chorus of high-profile conservatives in the media fed up with the current administration.

Ellis said Biden is engaging in unconstitutional behavior and violating his oath of office with his handling of the southern border situation, and encouraged Republicans to start talking about impeachment now even though they are currently in the minority in Congress.

She pointed to reporting that the Biden administration is preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccines to migrants in U.S. custody as they await processing by border officials. The number of migrants attempting to cross the barrier illegally is breaking records, and health concerns are being raised as some illegal immigrants have tested positive for COVID-19 as they are dumped into communities by federal officials to await immigration proceedings.

“This is something that is so disgusting and disturbing of the Biden administration that they are refusing to protect the American citizens first by closing the border. And you know, listen, this is something where we’ve seen that any of these surges of COVID-19 can be directly attributed to these migrants that are coming in illegally crossing the border and now Joe Biden’s solution is to what? Just offer them a vaccination? I mean that’s something that clearly, I think this is a violation of his oath of office,” Ellis said during a Saturday Agenda appearance on Newsmax.

Ellis also invoked the Biden administration’s eviction moratorium, which came last week despite the Supreme Court signaling in June that an earlier moratorium expiring at the end of last month could only be extended by Congress. The Justice Department argued in federal court the new, more limited moratorium is meant to protect U.S. citizens from going homeless as the delta variant of COVID-19 rages across the country.

“There are multiple things that Joe Biden is doing here that do, in my view, constitute impeachable offenses and I think that if the Republicans in Congress want to take seriously — you know any of their standing in terms of the congressional mandate to review the chief executive and to not let him get away with clearly unconstitutional behavior, like the CDC moratorium that he knows is in bad faith. He knows that this flies in the face of a prior Supreme Court decision. He said that he doesn’t know if it’s legal but he’s moving forward anyway,” she said.

“These are things that directly violate his oath of office. I do think fall within the definition of impeachment within the U.S. Constitution, and it would be my hope, even though the GOP of course is in the minority right now that they would at least start talking about this, because that’s the only way to hold a runaway authoritarian tyrant to accountability,” Ellis added.

Pressure is growing on Republicans in Congress, at least from the standpoint of conservative media commentary, to broach the topic of impeachment.

The argument by Ellis, who made waves last month in announcing her departure from the Republican Party in protest, echoes those of Mark Levin, who also floated the use of the 25th Amendment, and Dan Bongino in recent days.