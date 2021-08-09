http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5R6IRlyiRaQ/

U.S. employers posted a record number of available jobs in June, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Monday.

There were 10.1 million job openings on the last business day of June, according to the BLS. As well, the government revised up the previous month’s figure from 9.2 million to 9,483,0000.

Economists had forecast around 9.3 million openings.

Hires rose to 6.7 million. The quits rate rose to 2.7 percent. A rising quits rate is typically interpreted as a sign of strength for the labor market, demonstrating that workers believe they can find better jobs.

Professional and business services posted 227,000 openings. Retail trade posted 133,0000. Accommodations and food services had 121,000 openings.

The increase in openings came from the South.

