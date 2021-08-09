https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/joe-biden-calls-lid-noon-monday/

Joe Biden called a lid before noon on Monday morning and hasn’t been seen since he left the White House in a tan suit on Friday.

“The White House has called a travel pool lid at 11:27,” according to the White House pool report.

Biden spent the weekend at his Delaware home and will remain there all day with no public events scheduled.

Psaki will not be giving a daily briefing either.

The president who spent the weekend at his home in Wilmington, DE will remain there today with no public events and no press briefing today. A bit of August vacation. — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) August 9, 2021

The White House insists Joe Biden is still working during his August vacation.

“Every president is always working no matter where they are,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

