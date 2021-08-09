https://noqreport.com/2021/08/09/joe-biden-vs-the-landlords/
Donald Trump famously promised to “Make America great again.” Joe Biden may not have explicitly said he would do the opposite, but that seems to be his plan. He’s piling mountains of debt on our children (the ultimate “taxation without representation!”). He’s letting in a million immigrants — many of them with COVID-19, many others of them young men from countries full of young male gangsters. And he’s encouraging virulent new forms of quasi-Marxist racism in the military and on campus.
Yes, Joe Biden & Co. have gone to work like an energetic national wrecking crew. They seem determined to make America squalid, dangerous, unjust and poor again. The only question is whether the inflation rate will catch the murder rate, or if the suicide and drug overdose rates will lap both and win the Misery Index relay gold. Eviction Moratorium: Biden’s Latest Blow Against Constitutional Self-Government
As the son of a builder, I see Biden’s latest blow against constitutional self-government as one of the most de-constructive of all. The president has decided, in effect, to seize the property of landlords across the country. If tenants refuse to pay, you may not evict them. Live on your savings, or a […]
