https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-rogan-goes-viral-with-vaccine-truth-bomb/

Posted by Kane on August 9, 2021 5:42 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

The very sort of environment that we’re creating by having so many people vaccinated with a vaccine that doesn’t kill off the virus, it actually can lead to a more potent virus. Try finding that story anywhere,” said Rogan, who was referring to a peer-reviewed paper published in 2015.

“Anti-disease vaccines that do not prevent transmission can create conditions that promote the emergence of pathogen strains that cause more severe disease in unvaccinated hosts.”

Don’t skip this second clip…

Here’s the full segment



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...