https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-rogan-goes-viral-with-vaccine-truth-bomb/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Joe Rogan on Vaccine Passports 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/58leIBUuFp — Jay (@investjay_) August 6, 2021

“The very sort of environment that we’re creating by having so many people vaccinated with a vaccine that doesn’t kill off the virus, it actually can lead to a more potent virus. Try finding that story anywhere,” said Rogan, who was referring to a peer-reviewed paper published in 2015.

“Anti-disease vaccines that do not prevent transmission can create conditions that promote the emergence of pathogen strains that cause more severe disease in unvaccinated hosts.”

Don’t skip this second clip…

People are trying to cancel Joe Rogan because of this video where he cites a scientific study proving lab rats are more at risk than those who think for themselves. They are losing the narrative.

pic.twitter.com/hECK3lsGze — Carlos Del Valle 🇺🇸⚔️ (@cdelvallejr) August 7, 2021

Here’s the full segment





