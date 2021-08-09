http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/4dILLLEpK6c/Legal-U-S-marijuana-is-pouring-into-Mexico-It-s-16372703.php
MEXICO CITY – The most sought after marijuana being trafficked across the U.S.-Mexico border is now the weed entering Mexico, not the weed leaving it.
Cannabis sold legally in California is heading south illegally, dominating a booming boutique market across Mexico, where buying and selling the drug is still outlawed. Mexican dealers flaunt their U.S. products, noting them in bold lettering on menus sent to select clients: “IMPORTADO.”