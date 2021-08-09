https://www.theblaze.com/shows/levintv/desantes-abbott-covid-19-delta

Last year, the corporate media’s “attack dogs” jumped at every opportunity to lay COVID-19 deaths at the feet of President Donald Trump, never mind the countless nursing home deaths in New York following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) reckless decisions, BlazeTV host Mark Levin argued on the latest episode of “LevinTV.”

While focusing their COVID-19 angst on Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis (Fla.) and Greg Abbott (Texas), they conveniently ignore the tidal wave of illegal immigrants flooding through our southern border. Now, as the COVID-19 Delta variant infections surge, the media keep stoking the fire against their favorite Republican targets, while ignoring Biden’s disastrous immigration policies and lack of testing.

Watch the video clip below to see Mark blow up the media’s “fake numbers game narrative.”

