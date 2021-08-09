https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/09/looks-like-the-colorado-rockies-dropped-the-ball-in-their-fight-against-racism-but-not-before-siccing-the-mob-on-an-innocent-fan-video/

In case you missed it, the Colorado Rockies issued a statement last night regarding a “racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins’ Lewis Brinson” at yesterday’s game:

A statement from the Colorado Rockies regarding the racial slur incident at the end of today’s game: pic.twitter.com/85uN3f1pFZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

The MLB Players Association issued one, too:

Executive Director Tony Clark’s statement regarding the incident in today’s game between the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies: pic.twitter.com/xndcxGYAJC — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) August 9, 2021

Imagine, in this day and age. A fan yelling the N-word at a black baseball player in public, at a televised baseball game, for all the world to hear and see!

Hear and see it for yourselves:

Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was subjected to racist venom during his final at-bat during today’s game against the Colorado Rockies being called the n-word by a fan. (via @TMZ) https://t.co/9awKuGxjkd @Rockies @CoorsField pic.twitter.com/U5VkAzvtcJ — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) August 9, 2021

Racist venom!

Shouting the N-word at a game? Where is the @Rockies statement on how they apprehended the racist and what they did to him? Where is @mlb’s investigation? This is a private business and they are responsible for the conduct of their patrons.

pic.twitter.com/LEeJVLmpVz — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 8, 2021

Keith Olbermann was far from the only person outraged. Here’s just a handful of others:

I’m absolutely disgusted at the language that was picked up by the mics late in the game today. The level of hate that was displayed has no place in this world. Unfortunately it’s still far too prevalent. We need to be better. And soon. Awful. — Paul Severino (@SeverinoMLB) August 8, 2021

Find the person and ban them from ALL ballparks for life — Scotty K (@ScottyK_CDVI) August 9, 2021

How can he not be identified…he yelled it…everyone in 3 sections had to have heard it…no one immediately reported it?? — Darth Covid (@CovidRoss) August 9, 2021

That’s one (of the many) problems in today’s politicized and polarized environment. People claim indignance yet will do nothing to remedy disgusting behavior. Hundreds could have pointed this person out! — Rimas Ulba (@rulba44) August 9, 2021

Yeah, well, maybe hundreds didn’t point that person out because he wasn’t actually screaming the N-word.

This is directly from your broadcast. Sounds very much like, “Dinger”, your mascot. Believe me if something that abhorrent was said I’d be on your side. And don’t you think Lewis would at least look in the direction from where that was yelled if it was? pic.twitter.com/47M661I7Au — eine Kartoffel (@gnomepuntin) August 9, 2021

Serious question for those insisting he screamed the N word. What do you think the more likely scenario is: he screamed a racial slur for no reason in a crowd of 25,000. Or he got excited and was screaming for the attention of the mascot named #dinger after noticing he was nearby pic.twitter.com/Ebn4WjjMde — Brandon (@Porterhouse0) August 9, 2021

Clearly an investigation was an excellent use of the Rockies’ time and resources.

Everyone is so quick to be offended and make false accusations of racism, but it’s VERY clear that the #Rockies fan is trying to get the attention of its mascot Dinger. He’s not even looking at the Marlins player. pic.twitter.com/RNuWCageJp — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) August 9, 2021

“Dinger…Dinger!” while looking and waving at Dinger the mascot on the left side of the full video. pic.twitter.com/IFZnlAquF2 — Greg Brady 🚴 (@TheGregBrady) August 9, 2021

The fan wasn’t even looking at Brinson. He’s pointing and waving at your mascot “Dinger”. Retract the statement, apologize to the fan, and do better. pic.twitter.com/x5jmodr9RY — NL East Champs (@TreyCumby) August 9, 2021

At this point, the Rockies owe that guy a lot more than an apology.

NEW: The Rockies tell me last night’s incident was a fan shouting to get the attention of the Rockies mascot Dinger, not a racial slur. The Rockies have spoken to the fan who confirms this is the case. They’ve also reviewed video from the local broadcast. #9News — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

Maybe they should’ve reviewed the video before declaring the incident to be one of verbal racial violence.

Here’s the video by the way. I’ve highlighted both the fan and Dinger in the the first clip, then zoomed in on the fan in the second clip. And Dinger in the third. pic.twitter.com/ul14jQjavx — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

The Rockies tell me no one on the field, including Brinson, heard anything offensive. — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

The Rockies say they worked with AT&T Sportsnet, the local broadcaster, to identify where the microphone that picked up the comment was. — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

I spoke to the fan, who isn’t sure whether he wants his identity released out of fear of the Twitter mob. I’ll respect that. He said he was at the game with his wife and grandkids. He wanted a picture of all of them with Dinger. — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

He’s pretty devastated that people heard him the wrong way. He insists, and the video seems to back it up, that he was trying to get the mascot’s attention. He said he shouted a few times, then the game ended and Dinger was on the field. — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

He didn’t hear about any of this until his daughter called him today. The Rockies had called her – as the seats are hers. He then saw how much the story has blown up. He’s nervous about what happens next. — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

The @Rockies still haven’t issues a public statement on this after their statement last night. But FWIW, the team account retweeted this @harding_at_mlb tweet – which confirms our reporting. https://t.co/BmpMUzUa7T — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

Issued* — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

Many people are questioning this man’s use of a hard G when he says “Dinger”. I can confirm after talking to him on the phone this morning – that’s how he pronounces the mascot’s name. — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

For what it’s worth, though they haven’t yet issued a statement of their own, the Rockies did retweet this:

I have talked to the #Rockies, who investigated the incident, tracked the fan, talked to #Markins Lewis Brinson. And as many of you and #9NEWS has reported, the fan was yelling for mascot “Dinger.” Apologies come from the club, which also thought it hears the insult. And from… — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) August 9, 2021

… me for casting aspersions on the fan base and stadium worker. The team also tracked video and audio from both broadcasts, even talked to season ticket holders, the fan and his wife. I am happy for the conclusion. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) August 9, 2021

Let’s make that the #Marlins‘ Lewis Brinson, who did not hear it. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) August 9, 2021

Shorter Rockies: Whoops! Our bad!

Unbelievably pathetic of the Rockies and MLBPA to immediately accuse a random fan of yelling a racial slur who turns out just wanted a picture of his family with the mascot. pic.twitter.com/QU7oHHOCl2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 9, 2021

And media. Don’t forget about media who ran with it, too.

Completely irresponsible of the Rockies to stoke this in the first place, and of all the media outlets that reported for certain that it was a slur https://t.co/g6QENsc1XG — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 9, 2021

Good times.

The Miami outfielder was called n***** incessantly by a Rockies fan. https://t.co/JSPqugvPQU — TMZ (@TMZ) August 8, 2021

WaPo reported it as fact — no equivocation whatsoever — that a Rockies fan yelled a racial slur. They could have thrown in a qualifier somewhere, but chose not to. https://t.co/guZuvEvJfM pic.twitter.com/eBu3PFL93k — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 9, 2021

Just great work all around.

It sounds like it when you hear it out of context. Once I read that he was calling to the mascot, it was obvious. If he’d said the other thing, one would assume he’d have been removed immediately. — Johnny Dollar, freelance insurance investigator (@epeterd916) August 9, 2021

It sounds like that if you don’t think about the absurdity of someone with those seats screaming that and no one around him even blinking. https://t.co/8WZCQ1Pujj — RBe (@RBPundit) August 9, 2021

The Rockies decided to shoot first and ask questions later. Hope it was worth it to them.

24 hour rule on these stories. https://t.co/O60Y73gwFe — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 9, 2021

The Rockies now look like fools for putting out a statement about something that did not actually happen https://t.co/g8CfsW7acT — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 9, 2021

Guess the temptation to stay woke can be too powerful for some.

“Mascots who annoy you.” _ I _ G E R pic.twitter.com/YCPV2zadSA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 9, 2021

It’s pretty depressing that there are so many people out there who live for ruining people’s lives based on dubious accusations of racism.

lot of people here are disappointed the man wasn’t being racist. kind of weird. — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 9, 2021

Ha! I thought the same thing. Many people seem disappointed. — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) August 9, 2021

It’s a mad, mad world — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 9, 2021

Oh well.

For what it’s worth:

